Nakuul Mehta To Feature Alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty In Karan Johar-Backed Show ‘Daring Partners’

Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta has been roped to play the male lead in Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment for ‘Daring Partners’. He would feature in the show alongside Diana Penty and Tamannaah Bhatia. The show, which would be led by directors Archit Kumar and Nishant Naik, would stream on Prime Video. ‘Daring Partners’ also stars Javed Jaffrey and the auditions for one more character are currently underway.
For those caught unaware, Nakuul Mehta, who is known for shows such as ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ among others, will reportedly start shooting in May, as per a report in India Today. Reportedly, the plot of the show is based around two best friends, who set off on a journey as business partners to establish an alcohol start up.
Advertisement
Nakuul debuted on television in 2012 with ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara’. He went on to star in many popular television shows after that, before making his web debut in 2016 with ‘I Don’t Watch TV.’ Since then, he has featured in OTT projects like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and the short film ‘Ved and Aarya.’ His show ‘Bade Ache Lagte Hain’ also got him all the praise.
Meanwhile, ‘Daring Partners’ is written by Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay and Aarsh Vora. Earlier in March, Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty and Prime Video had together announced the project , with a caption, “Two best-friends embark on a daring journey as partners in an alcohol start-up.The series unfolds their audacious journey, where they challenge norms, bend rules and ‘craft’ their destiny within a male-dominated industry.”
Advertisement
Sharing about the project, Tamannaah had earlier said, “[The series] is so beautifully written. [The characters] are such deliciously meaty parts to play.”