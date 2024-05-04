Nakuul Mehta To Feature Alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty In Karan Johar-Backed Show ‘Daring Partners’

Nakuul debuted on television in 2012 with ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara’. He went on to star in many popular television shows after that, before making his web debut in 2016 with ‘I Don’t Watch TV.’ Since then, he has featured in OTT projects like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and the short film ‘Ved and Aarya.’ His show ‘Bade Ache Lagte Hain’ also got him all the praise.