In response to Karan lashing out at the act on Instagram, Kettan has now issued a heartfelt apology to him. He told Times Now that he would like to apologise to “Karan (Johar) sir” and is a huge fan of his work. Kettan was quoted as saying, “First of all, whatever impersonation I do because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work. I have seen his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 5 to 6 times. I am a huge fan of his work and his show. If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologise to him. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain the audience but if I did something extra, I would like to say sorry to him.”