Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar recently shared his disappointment after witnessing comedian Kettan Singh’s mimicry act of him while watching television with his mother. KJo pointed out the lack of respect from within the industry.
Karan took to Instagram stories on Sunday to express how he feels sadness rather than anger while hinting at Kettan’s portrayal of him in the promo for the new comedy show ‘Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge’. Karan did not take the channel or the comedian’s name, but labelled the act as being in “poor taste.”
He wrote, “I was sitting and watching television with my mom… and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel… a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste… I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in… this doesn’t even anger me it just makes me sad!”
In response to Karan lashing out at the act on Instagram, Kettan has now issued a heartfelt apology to him. He told Times Now that he would like to apologise to “Karan (Johar) sir” and is a huge fan of his work. Kettan was quoted as saying, “First of all, whatever impersonation I do because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work. I have seen his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 5 to 6 times. I am a huge fan of his work and his show. If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologise to him. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain the audience but if I did something extra, I would like to say sorry to him.”
He further mentioned that since he has not seen the full episode, he would now understand the reactions of both the audience and Johar post viewing it. Kettan said, “I haven’t watched the episode. Sir has reacted to the promo. I haven’t seen the episode. I would like to see the reactions of people and Karan sir after watching the episode. I don’t want to offend, sir. Many artists don’t mimic Karan sir. I used to do it a couple of years ago on The Kapil Sharma Show. I did it for the first time on Madness Machayenge. Apart from my apology, I am not thinking of anything else.”
On the professional front, Karan Johar last helmed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.