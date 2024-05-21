Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say On Quitting Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD 2'

Television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She has revealed it in a recent interview. For those unversed, Nimrit was announced as the lead in Dibakar Banerjee's 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' during the 'Bigg Boss 16' finale. But later, she backed out of the film. In the interview, Nimrit finally opened up on quitting the 'LSD 2'.
Nimrit told Hindustan Times that when she came out of the 'Bigg Boss' house, she needed some time for herself. She continued, ''It took a lot of courage to identify that I wanted to be better equipped when I enter a film set. It wasn’t an easy decision to make as it was the moment everyone was waiting for. But I wouldn’t have been able to be the best version of me in it, in terms of how I look as well as where my head space was at. Being an outsider, I know I won’t get many opportunities. I can’t afford to have many misses.”
The actress further said that it ended on a ''very mutual and cordial note''. She also shared that nobody questioned her after she quit 'LSD 2' and she really appreciates and respect the team for that. ''Everyone associated with that project was nothing but amazing. It was very smooth,'' said the 'Choti Sarrdaarni' actress.
Talking about her Bollywood debut, the 29-year-old actres said that she has signed a thriller drama. Further revealing more about her upcoming project, Nimrit said it is currently in the pre-production stage and she will start shooting for the film in September. She is planning to prep for her role post her stint in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'. Abhishek Kumar, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Aditi Sharma, and Sumona Chakravarti among others will be her co-contestants on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.