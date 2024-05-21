Television

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say On Quitting Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD 2'

Nimrit was announced as the lead in Dibakar Banerjee's 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' during the 'Bigg Boss 16' finale.

Instagram
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She has revealed it in a recent interview. For those unversed, Nimrit was announced as the lead in Dibakar Banerjee's 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' during the 'Bigg Boss 16' finale. But later, she backed out of the film. In the interview, Nimrit finally opened up on quitting the 'LSD 2'.

Nimrit told Hindustan Times that when she came out of the 'Bigg Boss' house, she needed some time for herself. She continued, ''It took a lot of courage to identify that I wanted to be better equipped when I enter a film set. It wasn’t an easy decision to make as it was the moment everyone was waiting for. But I wouldn’t have been able to be the best version of me in it, in terms of how I look as well as where my head space was at. Being an outsider, I know I won’t get many opportunities. I can’t afford to have many misses.”

The actress further said that it ended on a ''very mutual and cordial note''. She also shared that nobody questioned her after she quit 'LSD 2' and she really appreciates and respect the team for that. ''Everyone associated with that project was nothing but amazing. It was very smooth,'' said the 'Choti Sarrdaarni' actress.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Talking about her Bollywood debut, the 29-year-old actres said that she has signed a thriller drama. Further revealing more about her upcoming project, Nimrit said it is currently in the pre-production stage and she will start shooting for the film in September. She is planning to prep for her role post her stint in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'. Abhishek Kumar, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Aditi Sharma, and Sumona Chakravarti among others will be her co-contestants on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Commission's Delay Over Voter Turnout Figures Raises Concerns: What's Wrong With It?
  2. Bengaluru Airport Retracts New Entry Fee Policy For Private, Commercial Vehicles
  3. Vice President Dhankhar Likely To Represent India At Raisi's Funeral: Sources
  4. Can Court Examine Legality Of Arrest After Cognisance Of ED's Complaint Taken: SC To Hemant Soren
  5. UP: Mentally Unstable Mother Slits Toddler's Throat, Tries To Kill Self
Entertainment News
  1. Rajesh Khattar On His Character Raktadeva In ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’: It Is As Humane As Any Other Character
  2. ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ Cannes 2024 Premiere: Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner And More Clicked
  3. Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Ties The Knot With Beau Evan McClintock, Shares Pictures On Her Social Media
  4. Maddock Films' Unveils 'Munjya', Movie To Release On June 7
  5. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say On Quitting Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD 2'
Sports News
  1. Scottie Scheffler's Louisville Court Date Postponed Following Arrest During PGA Championship
  2. WBC India Cruiserweight Championship: Chandru G Defeats Jaskaran to Claim The Title
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  4. BWF Rankings: Badminton Men's Doubles Duo Satwik-Chirag Reclaim Number 1 Spot
  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
World News
  1. Ocean Water Speeds Up Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' Melting, Study Warns Of Rise In Sea Levels
  2. Australia And New Zealand Begin Evacuating Nationals From Unrest In New Caledonia
  3. Sri Lanka Joins List Of Countries Eyeing BRICS Membership This Year
  4. Yemen's Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Claim They Shot Down Another US Drone
  5. Schengen Visas To Cost 12% More From June | All You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'I Will Visit Sandeshkhali': Bengal CM; EC Censures BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Over Remarks On Mamata