Television

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14': Asim Riaz Walks Out After Verbal Spat With Shalin Bhanot And Rohit Shetty? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Asim Riaz has walked out after arguing with Shalin Bhanot and Rohit Shetty. Here's what we know so far.

Instagram
Asim Riaz Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After making a promising appearance in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, it was reported that Asim Riaz would be making his comeback with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ The model and rapper had already started shooting for this reality stunt show with the other contestants. However, a recent development has revealed that Riaz has been removed from the show for allegedly getting into an argument with Shalin Bhanot and disrespecting Shetty.

According to a report by Bombay Times, Asim Riaz got into a verbal fight with his co-contestant – Shalin Bhanot. The report mentioned that the altercation took place during a stunt. It was also reported that Abhishek Kumar, who worked with Bhanot in ‘Bekaaboo’, supported him and argued for him with Riaz. This led to matters getting worse and Shetty had to intervene to get things under control. However, Riaz also ended up disrespecting Shetty and walked out of the show.

The rapper, known for his hot-tempered behaviour, has been ousted from the show, a consequence that seems to stem from this trait. Many are drawing parallels between this recent incident on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ and his time on ‘Bigg Boss 13,’ where he often got into ugly fights with late actor Sidharth Shukla. While Shukla emerged as the winner of the Salman Khan show that season, Riaz emerged as the first runner-up.

Amid reports of his not being a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’, he is actively promoting his upcoming song ‘12 Saal’ on his social media. Besides Bhanot and Riaz, the stunt show features a lineup of contestants including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, and Sumona Chakravarti, all vying for the trophy. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ will be broadcast on Colors TV.

