According to a report by Bombay Times, Asim Riaz got into a verbal fight with his co-contestant – Shalin Bhanot. The report mentioned that the altercation took place during a stunt. It was also reported that Abhishek Kumar, who worked with Bhanot in ‘Bekaaboo’, supported him and argued for him with Riaz. This led to matters getting worse and Shetty had to intervene to get things under control. However, Riaz also ended up disrespecting Shetty and walked out of the show.