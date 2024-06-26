As reported by News18 Showsha, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have parted ways after dating each other for three years. The report revealed that they had broken up a month ago. It also mentioned that they had been dealing with ‘minor fights’ in their relationship for quite some time now. The report quoted a source close to the couple who revealed, “Karan and Tejasswi are not dating each other any longer. It’s been more than a month since they broke up. Even though the reason for their breakup isn’t known, all I know is that they have been getting into minor fights with each other for quite some time now.”