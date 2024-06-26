Television

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Part Ways After Dating For Three Years? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have broken up after dating each other for three years. Here's what we know so far.

Instagram
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Television’s IT couple – Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash – have been dating each other for three years. The couple has been making news since the rumours of their split have started doing rounds on social media. While there has been no official statement about their breakup from either of them, the couple has indeed parted ways if recent reports are to be believed.

As reported by News18 Showsha, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have parted ways after dating each other for three years. The report revealed that they had broken up a month ago. It also mentioned that they had been dealing with ‘minor fights’ in their relationship for quite some time now. The report quoted a source close to the couple who revealed, “Karan and Tejasswi are not dating each other any longer. It’s been more than a month since they broke up. Even though the reason for their breakup isn’t known, all I know is that they have been getting into minor fights with each other for quite some time now.”

A second source mentioned that they will continue making public appearances because they believe it won’t be easy for their fans to take in the news of their breakup. The source said, “They were a power couple for the last three years, and therefore, it might not be easy for their fans to accept this heartbreaking news so suddenly. They are not going to announce their breakup anytime soon.”

They met on ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and fell in love. They started dating each other in the show. After Prakash won the trophy, they were often spotted together at media events and date nights. It was also reported that they had bought a house in Dubai. Kundrra and Prakash have not commented on their split as of now.

