Art & Entertainment

Karan Kundrra Posts Video Of Ladylove Tejasswi Prakash Enjoying Something Sweet; ‘Doing What She Loves’

Actor Karan Kundrra shared a video of his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash enjoying dessert and said that she is "doing what she loves".

Advertisement

Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Karan Kundrra shared a video of his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash enjoying dessert and said that she is "doing what she loves".

Karan took to his Instagram stories and shared a video, which was later reposted by the actress.

After tasting the dessert, Tejasswi said: "It's so good. I love it."

Karan%27s%20Story
Karan's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actor captioned the clip: “Doing what she loves.”

Tejasswi and Karan, who are fondly called as TejRan by their fans, met on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' in 2021. They started dating during their time on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

Tejasswi stepped into acting with the thriller '2612' in 2012. She then gained the spotlight with her role as Ragini in 'Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur'. However, she earned praise for her performance in the supernatural drama 'Naagin'. She has also participated in 'Bigg Boss 15' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi 10'.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karan made his acting debut with 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai'. He has hosted reality shows such as 'MTV Roadies', 'MTV Love School', and 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.

Karan has also worked in movies such as 'Mubarakan' and '1921'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Vs Qatar, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Bhumi Pednekar's Sister Samiksha Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Accusing Them Of Getting Plastic Surgery
  3. Sports World April 14 Highlights: Liverpool Lose Ground; Leverkusen Win Bundesliga Title
  4. Sports World LIVE: Mohun Bagan Host Mumbai City FC In ISL League Shield Decider
  5. From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Bollywood Actors Who Made India Proud On A Global Stage
  6. Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: First Pic Of Shooters Released, Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility
  7. MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Hold Parallel Rallies In Kerala; Shah In Violence-Hit Manipur Today