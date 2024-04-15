Karan Kundrra Posts Video Of Ladylove Tejasswi Prakash Enjoying Something Sweet; ‘Doing What She Loves’

Tejasswi stepped into acting with the thriller '2612' in 2012. She then gained the spotlight with her role as Ragini in 'Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur'. However, she earned praise for her performance in the supernatural drama 'Naagin'. She has also participated in 'Bigg Boss 15' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi 10'.