'Unexpected Duo': Gippy Grewal Teams Up With Tejasswi Prakash For 'Revolver' Music Video

Tejasswi was last seen as the lead in 'Naagin 6'. She has also appeared in music videos like 'Door Hova Gey' by Jassie Gill, 'Rula Deti Hai' by Yasser Desai, and 'Kalakaar' by Kulwinder Billa. Gippy has starred in movies such as 'Carry on Jatta 3', 'Honeymoon', 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan', 'Lucknow Central', and 'Manje Bistre'.