Gaurav More, Snehil Dixit, Inder Sahani Team Up For 'Gym Gag' In 'Madness Machayenge'

In the new episode of 'Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge', comedians Gaurav More and Snehil Dixit Mehra will portray the roles of a newlywed husband and wife visiting a nearby gymnasium to get a membership from Inder Sahani, who plays the witty gym trainer.

Inder, as the gym trainer, tries many hilarious tactics to impress the wife, which leads to a series of hilarious antics. Their performance was so outstanding that special guest Chunky Panday and 'Madness ki Malkin' Huma Qureshi gave them a well-deserved standing ovation.

Snehil, popularly known as BC Aunty, who always dazzles with her performance and attention to getting the right look, once again captivated the audience with her stunning appearance for this act.

Impressed by her performance and look, Huma said: "Snehil, your act was very good, and your overall look also makes you look very cute."

Talking about the gag, Snehil shared: "After 15 years of marriage, I'm thrilled to play a newlywed wife in my new gag. As I aimed to keep my look authentic, I ran down memory lane again, remembering the good old days when I was about to get married. I have always been fascinated by the red and white bangles worn by new brides -- a special gift from the bride's family; so as to instantly connect with the audience."

'Madness Machayenge' airs on Sony.

