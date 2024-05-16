Gaurav More, Snehil Dixit, Inder Sahani Team Up For 'Gym Gag' In 'Madness Machayenge'

Talking about the gag, Snehil shared: "After 15 years of marriage, I'm thrilled to play a newlywed wife in my new gag. As I aimed to keep my look authentic, I ran down memory lane again, remembering the good old days when I was about to get married. I have always been fascinated by the red and white bangles worn by new brides -- a special gift from the bride's family; so as to instantly connect with the audience."