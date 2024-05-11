Ektaa Kapoor To Not Welcome A Second Child Via Surrogacy? Here's What We Know

Ektaa Kapoor is currently basking under the success of ‘Crew’ and ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’. Released in the first quarter of 2024, both of these films turned out to be a success at the box office. Amidst this, it was recently rumoured that the famous producer will be welcoming her second child via surrogacy. As this news started doing rounds on social media, a latest report has revealed that she has refuted these rumours.
According to a report by The Times of India, Ektaa Kapoor has refuted the rumours of her welcoming a second child. The report quoted a source close to the producer who rubbished the reports and called it ‘unacceptable.’ The source said, “It's unacceptable to spread false information just for the sake of clicks in an exclusive article. Respectfully, journalists should verify facts with the team before publishing. It is absolutely funny and laughable that people come up with these news.”
The rumours of Kapoor welcoming a second child came to the forefront when an exclusive report by Bollywood Life claimed that her older son, Ravie, wanted a sibling. The news portal quoted a source who said, “Ekta's son Ravie Kapoor is 5 years old, and she feels he needs a sibling, as Ekta has lived that life. Tusshar Kapoor and she share the greatest bond as siblings, and they always have each other's back. And Ekta feels that Ravie her elder son shouldn't have the emptiness of a sibling bonding and she has thought of welcoming another baby soon.”
The producer is not married but she welcomed her first child, Ravie, in 2019. She had opted for surrogacy. Last year, she made history by becoming the first Indian woman filmmaker to win the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards. Her latest television serial, Pracchand Ashok, is also doing well among the audience.