Television

Ektaa Kapoor To Not Welcome A Second Child Via Surrogacy? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Ektaa Kapoor has quashed all rumours of her welcoming a second child via surrogacy. Here's what we know.

Advertisement

Ektaa Kapoor
Ektaa Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ektaa Kapoor is currently basking under the success of ‘Crew’ and ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’. Released in the first quarter of 2024, both of these films turned out to be a success at the box office. Amidst this, it was recently rumoured that the famous producer will be welcoming her second child via surrogacy. As this news started doing rounds on social media, a latest report has revealed that she has refuted these rumours.

According to a report by The Times of India, Ektaa Kapoor has refuted the rumours of her welcoming a second child. The report quoted a source close to the producer who rubbished the reports and called it ‘unacceptable.’ The source said, “It's unacceptable to spread false information just for the sake of clicks in an exclusive article. Respectfully, journalists should verify facts with the team before publishing. It is absolutely funny and laughable that people come up with these news.”

Advertisement

The rumours of Kapoor welcoming a second child came to the forefront when an exclusive report by Bollywood Life claimed that her older son, Ravie, wanted a sibling. The news portal quoted a source who said, “Ekta's son Ravie Kapoor is 5 years old, and she feels he needs a sibling, as Ekta has lived that life. Tusshar Kapoor and she share the greatest bond as siblings, and they always have each other's back. And Ekta feels that Ravie her elder son shouldn't have the emptiness of a sibling bonding and she has thought of welcoming another baby soon.”

The producer is not married but she welcomed her first child, Ravie, in 2019. She had opted for surrogacy. Last year, she made history by becoming the first Indian woman filmmaker to win the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards. Her latest television serial, Pracchand Ashok, is also doing well among the audience.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Assam, Badruddin Ajmal Is Fighting A Battle For Survival
  2. The Multiple Fault Lines Of The Manipur Conflict
  3. Why Are The Kshatriyas Up In Arms?
  4. BJP Leader Who Flagged Prajwal Revanna Sex Abuse Case Arrested
  5. Memory Metamorphosis: In Nandigram’s Election Battleground, A Spectre Continues To Haunt
Entertainment News
  1. Aamir Khan Drops Major Hint About 'Sarfarosh 2' At The Film's 25th Anniversary Special Screening
  2. Ektaa Kapoor To Not Welcome A Second Child Via Surrogacy? Here's What We Know
  3. Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: JENNIE x Stray Kids Attend The Met Gala, BTS Makes RIAA History And More
  4. 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Abdu Rozik Shares Pictures From His Engagement, Gives First Glimpse Of Fiance Amira
  5. Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: Jimin's 'Like Crazy' Keeps The No.1 Crown, IVE's 'HEYA' Makes It To The Charts
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Man City Aim To Go Top Of Premier League Table
  2. AIFF's ICC Denies Responsibility For Alleged Breach Of Confidentiality By Woman Employee
  3. Hardik's Ego-Driven, Chest-Out Style Of Leadership Doesn't Look Genuine: De Villiers
  4. West Ham Vs Luton Town, Premier League: Leaving Is 'Right Decision' For Me And The Hammers, Says David Moyes
  5. Alaves 2-2 Girona: Wasteful Blanquivermells Held To Dramatic Draw In La Liga
World News
  1. Afghanistan Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 62, Dozens Still Missing
  2. Gaza War: US Says Israel's Use Of American Weapons Likely Violated International Law
  3. Iraq Asks UN To Wind Down Its Political Mission In The Country
  4. Real ID Vs. Passport: Understanding Your Options For Domestic Air Travel In The US
  5. Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail