Popular television actor Avneet Kaur recently was spotted at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. She attended the prestigious event to unveil the first look of her film – ‘Love In Vietnam’ – where she shares the screen with Shantanu Maheshwari. However, amidst this, she was trolled for attending Cannes. Netizens trolled her for her appearance and asked her what she was doing at the event. In a recent interview, the actor has reacted and has finally broken her silence.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Avneet Kaur opened up about the barrage of negative comments that she received on social media after she shared pictures from the Cannes Film Festival. She mentioned how people should take pride in seeing Indian faces on the global red carpet, rather than trolling. She said, “It was the biggest news, and everyone should be proud of that and take pride in that. If Taha Shah or anyone has gone there, it’s a great thing. People should be happy for that. He’s gone for his film, I think, and I went for my film as well. I went to release my poster. People do ask me, ‘Yeh kyun chali gayi waha? Iska kya jana bana?’ Ulta dekh ke khush hona chahiye.”
The actor continued, “I don’t understand why there is so much negativity without any reason. Why do you need to spread that in the comments section? You could at least say something good about that person, make their day but they want to do all this! I don’t understand why they do this.”
Additionally, she spoke about how Cannes 2024 had been a great time for Indians as several celebrities and movies attended the festival. She concluded, “I just feel this year has been a very special one for India to go to such a big global platform and represent the nation. So why not be happy for us? Nancy (Tyagi) has done so well. She was all over the Internet. We should all support each other.”
On the work front, she is gearing up for ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.’ She will be seen opposite Sunny Singh.