In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Avneet Kaur opened up about the barrage of negative comments that she received on social media after she shared pictures from the Cannes Film Festival. She mentioned how people should take pride in seeing Indian faces on the global red carpet, rather than trolling. She said, “It was the biggest news, and everyone should be proud of that and take pride in that. If Taha Shah or anyone has gone there, it’s a great thing. People should be happy for that. He’s gone for his film, I think, and I went for my film as well. I went to release my poster. People do ask me, ‘Yeh kyun chali gayi waha? Iska kya jana bana?’ Ulta dekh ke khush hona chahiye.”