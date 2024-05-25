Cannes 2024: Avneet Kaur Dazzles In A Sparkly Blue Ensemble For Her Red Carpet Appearance

For her second appearance, she wore a blue dress by Rami Salamoun. She opted for statement earrings from Amwaj Jewellery. She finished off the look with sparkly heels from René Caovilla. The actor was styled by Adel Chanoune. The post has fetched over 543K likes. Reacting to her look, one fan said, “You are looking like a Queen.” A second fan wrote, “I can't be more happy.” A third fan commented, “THE WAY YOU TOUCHED THE STAIR SHOWED YOUR RESPECT & GRATITUDE.”