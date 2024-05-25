Cannes 2024: Avneet Kaur Dazzles In A Sparkly Blue Ensemble For Her Red Carpet Appearance

Avneet Kaur is currently at the Cannes Film Festival to promote her film, ‘Love In Vietnam’. The actor attended the film festival with her co-star Shantanu Maheshwari to launch the first look of her film. While her first appearance at the event turned heads, her second appearance impressed everyone. For her second appearance, the actor opted for a deep blue ensemble.
Taking to her Instagram, Avneet Kaur shared a video from her second appearance at Cannes. She opted for a sparkly blue dress with a fitted bodice and a long train that was attached to her sleeves. In the video, she is seen touching the steps of Cannes before making her appearance. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “And we created history last night at the Cannes Red Carpet!”
Take a look at the video shared by Avneet Kaur here.
For her second appearance, she wore a blue dress by Rami Salamoun. She opted for statement earrings from Amwaj Jewellery. She finished off the look with sparkly heels from René Caovilla. The actor was styled by Adel Chanoune. The post has fetched over 543K likes. Reacting to her look, one fan said, “You are looking like a Queen.” A second fan wrote, “I can't be more happy.” A third fan commented, “THE WAY YOU TOUCHED THE STAIR SHOWED YOUR RESPECT & GRATITUDE.”
For her first appearance, Kaur opted for a white sheer lace jumpsuit by Hacchic Couture. On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ where she shared the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is best known for playing the role of Yasmine in the hit television serial – ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.’