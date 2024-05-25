Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Avneet Kaur Dazzles In A Sparkly Blue Ensemble For Her Red Carpet Appearance

For her second appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Avneet Kaur opted for a sparkly blue dress by Rami Salamoun. She is attending the event for her film - 'Love In Vietnam.'

Instagram
Avneet Kaur at Cannes Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Avneet Kaur is currently at the Cannes Film Festival to promote her film, ‘Love In Vietnam’. The actor attended the film festival with her co-star Shantanu Maheshwari to launch the first look of her film. While her first appearance at the event turned heads, her second appearance impressed everyone. For her second appearance, the actor opted for a deep blue ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram, Avneet Kaur shared a video from her second appearance at Cannes. She opted for a sparkly blue dress with a fitted bodice and a long train that was attached to her sleeves. In the video, she is seen touching the steps of Cannes before making her appearance. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “And we created history last night at the Cannes Red Carpet!”

Take a look at the video shared by Avneet Kaur here.

For her second appearance, she wore a blue dress by Rami Salamoun. She opted for statement earrings from Amwaj Jewellery. She finished off the look with sparkly heels from René Caovilla. The actor was styled by Adel Chanoune. The post has fetched over 543K likes. Reacting to her look, one fan said, “You are looking like a Queen.” A second fan wrote, “I can't be more happy.” A third fan commented, “THE WAY YOU TOUCHED THE STAIR SHOWED YOUR RESPECT & GRATITUDE.”

For her first appearance, Kaur opted for a white sheer lace jumpsuit by Hacchic Couture. On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ where she shared the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is best known for playing the role of Yasmine in the hit television serial – ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.’

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Accident: Teen's Grandfather Arrested, Cops Suspended, Pub Workers Protest | Top Points
  2. 'No Place For Double Standards': India Reiterates Stance On Terrorism At SCO Meet
  3. Cyclone Remal: IMD Issues Red Alert In West Bengal, NCMC Gives Directives; Preps In Place In Kolkata | Details
  4. After Surge In Singapore, Nearly 300 FLiRT COVID Cases Detected In India | All About The New Variant
  5. Odisha CM Being Held 'Captive' By Close Aide VK Pandian, Says BJP In Letter To DGP, State Chief Secretary
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: Avneet Kaur Dazzles In A Sparkly Blue Ensemble For Her Red Carpet Appearance
  2. Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: Min Hee-jin Faces Lawsuit From ILLIT's Agency, Park Seo-joon's Dating Rumours And More
  3. 'Super Size Me' Director Morgan Spurlock Dies At 53 From Cancer Complications
  4. Kajol Set To Perform Action Sequences In Upcoming Film With Prabhu Deva, Director Charan Tej Uppalapati Confirms
  5. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Semi-Final Action
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  3. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian Women Claim Third Straight Gold To Complete Hat-Trick
  4. IPL 2024: RR's Hetmyer Fined By BCCI In Their 36-Run Defeat Vs SRH In Qualifier 2
  5. Geneva Open: Novak Djokovic Loses To Tomas Machac In Semi-Finals - In Pics
World News
  1. Kabosu, 'Doge' Meme Icon And Shiba Inu Dog Who Inspired Dogecoin Face, Dies At 18
  2. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
  3. Memorial Day And The Meaning Behind It
  4. ICJ Orders Israel To 'Immediately' Halt Rafah Offensive In Gaza | Check Full Court Ruling
  5. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 9 AM Voter Turnout At 10.82%; President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi And More Cast Votes
  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Overjoyed Kavya Maran Takes Social Media By Storm - Watch
  3. Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details
  4. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  5. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  6. Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  7. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  8. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase