In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Avika Gor opened up about when she was sexually harassed by a guard at an event in Kazakhstan. She said that the incident took place when she was walking towards the stage for an event. She recalled that she felt someone touching her inappropriately. When she turned back, she saw it was her bodyguard. She revealed, “I remember when I was going on stage, someone tried to touch me from behind. As soon as I turned back, I remembered that I had only seen the security guard and no one else. I remember that it was going to happen for the second time, and I stopped it.”