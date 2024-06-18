Television

Avika Gor Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By A Bodyguard In Kazakhstan: If I Had The Courage To Turn Around And Give It

Avika Gor revealed that a bodyguard in Kazakhstan sexually harassed her. She mentioned that the incident had left her shaken.

Avika Gor Photo: Instagram
Best known for playing the role of Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu’, Avika Gor is one of the most popular actors on Indian television. In a recent interview, the actor opened up and revealed that she was sexually harassed by a bodyguard in Kazakhstan. She admitted that she had confronted the bodyguard, but he was about to do it again. She said that the incident had left her shaken.

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Avika Gor opened up about when she was sexually harassed by a guard at an event in Kazakhstan. She said that the incident took place when she was walking towards the stage for an event. She recalled that she felt someone touching her inappropriately. When she turned back, she saw it was her bodyguard. She revealed, “I remember when I was going on stage, someone tried to touch me from behind. As soon as I turned back, I remembered that I had only seen the security guard and no one else. I remember that it was going to happen for the second time, and I stopped it.”

Gor mentioned that she knew it was going to happen the second time, and that’s when she confronted the man. The actor continued, “It is shameful… I just looked at him and was like, ‘What?’ and he just apologized. So, what do I do after that? So, I just let it go. They don't know what effect his act is having on the other person. If I had the courage to turn around and give it, then I would have hit a lot of people by now. Now I think I can do it, but I hope it doesn't come to that.”

The actor grew up in the showbiz. She has appeared in hit television serials like ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, and ‘Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani.’ After a successful television career, she made her Telugu debut in 2013 when she starred in ‘Uyyala Jampala.’ On the work front, she has finished filming for ‘Bloody Ishq.’

