Asha Negi Opens Up On ‘Industry’, Says It Shows Viewers Real Challenges Of People In Showbiz

The actress, who gained limelight with the TV show 'Pavitra Rishta', also said that 'Industry' highlights the struggles behind the scenes. "For those outside the industry, the show reveals how glamorous it might seem from the outside as it highlights the hard work and struggles behind the scenes," she said. "This glamour hides a lot of patience, hard work, and constant hustling. People outside the industry are getting to know the real challenges, while those in the industry can resonate with every dialogue, episode, and character," added Asha, who worked in hit OTT projects like 'Baarish', 'Ludo', 'Abhay', and 'Collar Bomb'.