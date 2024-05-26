‘Anupamaa’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ – TV Shows That’re Sure To Get You Addicted

Let’s start the list with women and women empowerment with the beautiful story of ‘Anupamaa’, which is produced by Rajan and his mother, Deepa Shahi, under their banner, Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. A middle-aged woman who gave it all for her family without expecting anything in return only to realise they neither gave her love nor respect. With all that she has been through, every woman was able to see a glimpse of herself in ‘Anupamaa’, making the show take the number one position and becoming a household name. The show stars Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa), Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj) and Gaurav Khanna (Anuj) as main leads.