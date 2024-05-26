Television

‘Anupamaa’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ – TV Shows That’re Sure To Get You Addicted

Let’s have a look at some of the most popular TV shows that will get you hooked with their heartwarming and happy content, like they have us addicted.

A Still From ‘Anupamaa’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

TV is not going anywhere. Come what may, TV is not losing its place as the best friend of an Indian household. Especially with the kind of relatable content on television today, the audience builds a connection not just with the show, but also with the characters and their personality traits. From it’s all about loving your family to love at first sight, and blood and battle, our Indian TV shows have a mixed platter of everything. And most importantly, there is something for everyone.

So, without much ado, let’s have a look at these TV shows that will get you hooked with their heartwarming and happy content like they have us addicted:

1. ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’

A Still From ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’
A Still From ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rajan Shahi’s ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, which is produced under Director’s Kut Prouctions, is a legacy and an institution in itself. The show is all about love, family, and, of course, some drama, because there isn’t an Indian family that spends a day without drama. The show has been on-air for 15 years now and has kept the audience hooked with its endearing characters and intriguing plot twists. The show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Samridhii Shukla (Abhira), Rohit Purohit (Armaan) and Garvita Sadhwani (Ruhi).

2. ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’

A Still From ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’
A Still From ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Fourth on our list is ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’, which is again produced by Studio LSD under Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah. This show is all about tehzeeb and grace, and is a notch above love, because they talk about mohabbat. Love is simple, but mohabbat requires true passion and dedication, and this show portrays that so beautifully. Yes, there is drama, and twisted relationships, but so is love and forgiveness. With the generation leap the show stars Dheeraj Dhoopar (Subhaan), Yesha Rughani (Ibaadat) and Seerat Kapoor (Mannat) in the lead roles.

3. ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’

A Still From ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’
A Still From ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Next up is Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, which is produced under Studio LSD. The show is like a big Bollywood movie; the only difference is that it is divided into episodes. It has everything: love, betrayal, separation, drama (and a lot of it), supernatural entities, revenge, and redemption. Just like its name suggests, the show is pure bliss to watch, and the characters are so admirable that you can’t help but fall in love with them.  The show has recently gone through a generation leap and stars Shabir Ahluwalia (Mohan), Manit Joura (Yug) and Neeharika Roy (Radha) who now lives as (Radhika).

4. ‘Anupamaa’

A Still From ‘Anupamaa’
A Still From ‘Anupamaa’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Let’s start the list with women and women empowerment with the beautiful story of ‘Anupamaa’, which is produced by Rajan and his mother, Deepa Shahi, under their banner, Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. A middle-aged woman who gave it all for her family without expecting anything in return only to realise they neither gave her love nor respect. With all that she has been through, every woman was able to see a glimpse of herself in ‘Anupamaa’, making the show take the number one position and becoming a household name. The show stars Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa), Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj) and Gaurav Khanna (Anuj) as main leads.

5. ‘Udaariyaan’

A Still From ‘Udaariyaan’
A Still From ‘Udaariyaan’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s ‘Udaariyaan’ come next on the list. While it started off as the journey of two sisters as they navigate love, family, and ambition, the show over the past three years has delved deeper into the complexities of relationships, and empowerment. After a journey spanning across three generations, the romance drama currently stars Avinesh Rekhi (Sarab), Aditi Bhagat (Haniya), and Shreya Jain (Meher) in lead roles.

6. ‘Janani - AI Ki Kahani’

A Still From ‘Janani - AI Ki Kahani’
A Still From ‘Janani - AI Ki Kahani’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Next is Mrinal and Abhigyan Jha’s ‘Janani - AI Ki Kahani’, which is produced under their banner MAJ Productions. The show stars Mouli Ganguly (Ira), Sumit Kaul (Paresh), Prapti Shukla (Tara) and Nitin Guleria (Ritik) in prominent roles. The show revolves around the moving story of a mother and her unconditional love for her child. In the most heartwarming way, it showcases the sacrifices a mother makes for her child while prioritising them and their needs and keeping herself second.

7. ‘Udne Ki Aasha’

A Still From ‘Udne Ki Aasha’
A Still From ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Productions’ ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ that stars Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Harsora (Sayali) as leads, is another beautiful show, with a mind-blowing plot and wonderful characters. As the name suggests, the show is about achieving your dreams and aspirations and conquering them while dealing with family, love, sacrifices, priorities, and drama.

8. ‘Dahej Daasi’

A Still From ‘Dahej Daasi’
A Still From ‘Dahej Daasi’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Do Dooni 4 Films’ ‘Dahej Daasi’ is next on the list. It stars Jahnavi Soni (Chunari), Sayantani Ghosh (Vindhya Devi), Rajat Verma (Jay Gauravat) as maid leads. The show is produced by Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat and is a social drama that focuses on dowry and how it affects a family. The story is about a young girl who accompanies a bride as part of her dowry and ends up becoming the ‘Dahej Daasi’ of a rich family. The show portrays the intricacies of a Rajasthan-based family well.

9. ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’

A Still From ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’
A Still From ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli’s ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’, which is produced under their banner Edit II, is another show that will leave you on the floor laughing. At its core, it’s about two neighbours Mishra and Tiwari, who are both trying to woo each other’s wives. Starring the leads, Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabhi), Rohitashv Gour (Tiwariji), Aasif Sheikh (Bibhuti Ji) and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabhi), the show deals with day-to-day conversations and challenges in the most humorous way.

10. ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’

A Still From ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’
A Still From ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rounding off the list is the popular comedy ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ that has Yogesh Tripathi (Happu Singh) and Geetanjali Mishra (Rajesh) as leads. The show is produced under Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli’s banner, Edit II. It follows the adventures—both hits and misses—of a wonderful but quirky family.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: NDRF Preps Ahead Of Landfall At Midnight; Rain Lashes West Bengal
  2. Day In Pics: May 26, 2024
  3. Odisha Class 10 Board Examination Results Announced, Over 96 Per Cent Students Clear Test
  4. Cyclone Remal: Do's And Don'ts To Be Followed Before And During Storm
  5. Cyclone Remal: Satellite Images, Path, Track And Map Of Severe Cyclonic Storm By IMD
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Anupamaa’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ – TV Shows That’re Sure To Get You Addicted
  2. ‘Presumed Innocent’ Trailer Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Promises A Murder Mystery That Will Keep You Hooked Till The Very End
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Tells Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport, ‘Aaj Ka Cardio Ho Gaya Apka’
  4. Sanjana Sanghi’s Summer Escapade In Colombia Is All About ‘Sunshine And Ceviche'
  5. Divya Khossla Gets Emotional During First Screening Of ‘Savi’ In Indore
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Wang Zhi Yi Beats PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Final
  2. Al Ain 5-1 Yokohama, AFC Champions League Final: Hernan Crespo's UAE Side Win Trophy
  3. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer Aim At Creating History In Chennai
  4. DFB-Pokal Final: Leverkusen Lift German Cup With 1-0 Win Over Kaiserslautern - In Pics
  5. EFL Championship, Leeds United Vs Southampton Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch LUFC Vs SOU Playoff Final On TV And Online
World News
  1. Periodical Cicadas Emergence: Rare Blue-Eyed Cicada Spotted In Illinois
  2. Hamas Launches Missile Attack On Israel's Tel Aviv
  3. The Death Toll In Kharkiv Attack Rises To 14 As Zelenskyy Warns Of Russian Troop Movements
  4. Battle Against Abortion Ban Severes As Louisiana Senate Reclassifies Abortion Pills As Controlled Substances
  5. Terrorists Burn Down Bus, Torture Passengers In Pak: Police
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest