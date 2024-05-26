‘Anupamaa’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ – TV Shows That’re Sure To Get You Addicted

TV is not going anywhere. Come what may, TV is not losing its place as the best friend of an Indian household. Especially with the kind of relatable content on television today, the audience builds a connection not just with the show, but also with the characters and their personality traits. From it’s all about loving your family to love at first sight, and blood and battle, our Indian TV shows have a mixed platter of everything. And most importantly, there is something for everyone.
So, without much ado, let’s have a look at these TV shows that will get you hooked with their heartwarming and happy content like they have us addicted:
1. ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’
Rajan Shahi’s ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, which is produced under Director’s Kut Prouctions, is a legacy and an institution in itself. The show is all about love, family, and, of course, some drama, because there isn’t an Indian family that spends a day without drama. The show has been on-air for 15 years now and has kept the audience hooked with its endearing characters and intriguing plot twists. The show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Samridhii Shukla (Abhira), Rohit Purohit (Armaan) and Garvita Sadhwani (Ruhi).
2. ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’
Fourth on our list is ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’, which is again produced by Studio LSD under Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah. This show is all about tehzeeb and grace, and is a notch above love, because they talk about mohabbat. Love is simple, but mohabbat requires true passion and dedication, and this show portrays that so beautifully. Yes, there is drama, and twisted relationships, but so is love and forgiveness. With the generation leap the show stars Dheeraj Dhoopar (Subhaan), Yesha Rughani (Ibaadat) and Seerat Kapoor (Mannat) in the lead roles.
3. ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’
Next up is Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, which is produced under Studio LSD. The show is like a big Bollywood movie; the only difference is that it is divided into episodes. It has everything: love, betrayal, separation, drama (and a lot of it), supernatural entities, revenge, and redemption. Just like its name suggests, the show is pure bliss to watch, and the characters are so admirable that you can’t help but fall in love with them. The show has recently gone through a generation leap and stars Shabir Ahluwalia (Mohan), Manit Joura (Yug) and Neeharika Roy (Radha) who now lives as (Radhika).
4. ‘Anupamaa’
Let’s start the list with women and women empowerment with the beautiful story of ‘Anupamaa’, which is produced by Rajan and his mother, Deepa Shahi, under their banner, Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. A middle-aged woman who gave it all for her family without expecting anything in return only to realise they neither gave her love nor respect. With all that she has been through, every woman was able to see a glimpse of herself in ‘Anupamaa’, making the show take the number one position and becoming a household name. The show stars Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa), Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj) and Gaurav Khanna (Anuj) as main leads.
5. ‘Udaariyaan’
Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s ‘Udaariyaan’ come next on the list. While it started off as the journey of two sisters as they navigate love, family, and ambition, the show over the past three years has delved deeper into the complexities of relationships, and empowerment. After a journey spanning across three generations, the romance drama currently stars Avinesh Rekhi (Sarab), Aditi Bhagat (Haniya), and Shreya Jain (Meher) in lead roles.
6. ‘Janani - AI Ki Kahani’
Next is Mrinal and Abhigyan Jha’s ‘Janani - AI Ki Kahani’, which is produced under their banner MAJ Productions. The show stars Mouli Ganguly (Ira), Sumit Kaul (Paresh), Prapti Shukla (Tara) and Nitin Guleria (Ritik) in prominent roles. The show revolves around the moving story of a mother and her unconditional love for her child. In the most heartwarming way, it showcases the sacrifices a mother makes for her child while prioritising them and their needs and keeping herself second.
7. ‘Udne Ki Aasha’
Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Productions’ ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ that stars Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Harsora (Sayali) as leads, is another beautiful show, with a mind-blowing plot and wonderful characters. As the name suggests, the show is about achieving your dreams and aspirations and conquering them while dealing with family, love, sacrifices, priorities, and drama.
8. ‘Dahej Daasi’
Do Dooni 4 Films’ ‘Dahej Daasi’ is next on the list. It stars Jahnavi Soni (Chunari), Sayantani Ghosh (Vindhya Devi), Rajat Verma (Jay Gauravat) as maid leads. The show is produced by Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat and is a social drama that focuses on dowry and how it affects a family. The story is about a young girl who accompanies a bride as part of her dowry and ends up becoming the ‘Dahej Daasi’ of a rich family. The show portrays the intricacies of a Rajasthan-based family well.
9. ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’
Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli’s ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’, which is produced under their banner Edit II, is another show that will leave you on the floor laughing. At its core, it’s about two neighbours Mishra and Tiwari, who are both trying to woo each other’s wives. Starring the leads, Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabhi), Rohitashv Gour (Tiwariji), Aasif Sheikh (Bibhuti Ji) and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabhi), the show deals with day-to-day conversations and challenges in the most humorous way.
10. ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’
Rounding off the list is the popular comedy ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ that has Yogesh Tripathi (Happu Singh) and Geetanjali Mishra (Rajesh) as leads. The show is produced under Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli’s banner, Edit II. It follows the adventures—both hits and misses—of a wonderful but quirky family.