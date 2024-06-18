Ankit Gupta's Summer Advice: 'Consume Fruits That Help With Digestion'

Ankit shared: "It is important to protect yourself from the heat during the summer. Consume fruits that help with digestion, and also take care of your fitness and health. Make sure to exercise and keep your body fit and healthy." The show 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' stars Rutuja Bagwe and Ankit in the lead roles. Rutuja plays Vaijanati (Vaiju). Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the show depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family.