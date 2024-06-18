Television

Ankit Gupta's Summer Advice: 'Consume Fruits That Help With Digestion'

Actor Ankit Gupta, who portrays Rannvijay in the show 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor', shared some tips for safeguarding against the summer heat.

Ankit Gupta
Ankit Gupta
info_icon

Actor Ankit Gupta, who portrays Rannvijay in the show 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor', shared some tips for safeguarding against the summer heat.

Ankit shared: "It is important to protect yourself from the heat during the summer. Consume fruits that help with digestion, and also take care of your fitness and health. Make sure to exercise and keep your body fit and healthy." The show 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' stars Rutuja Bagwe and Ankit in the lead roles. Rutuja plays Vaijanati (Vaiju). Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the show depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family.

However, destiny has other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, aiming to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of her village. 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' airs on Star Plus. On the professional front, Ankit is known for participating in 'Bigg Boss 16'. He has also been featured in TV shows like 'Udaariyaan', 'Junooniyatt', 'Begusarai', 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Laal Ishq', 'Sadda Haq', and the web series 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 41 Airports Across India Get Hoax Bomb Threat On Email
  2. NEET Exam Controversy: How is It Going to impact students?
  3. 'Next Brother-In-Law Robert Vadra..': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Fielding Priyanka From Wayanad; Terms Congress 'Family Company'
  4. Sweltering Heat Wave Broils Swathes Of North, East India; High Night Temps Add To People's Suffering
  5. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Encounter Breaks Out In Poonch; Modi To Participate In Yoga Event In Srinagar
Entertainment News
  1. Gurmeet Choudhary Recounts How He Worked 'Extremely Hard' For His 'Commander Karan Saxena' Physique
  2. Ian McKellen Lands In Hospital After Falling Off Stage During Performance
  3. Bhaweeka Chaudhary Took Inspiration From Jennifer Winget For Her Role In 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'
  4. ‘Love Never Dies’: Martina Lechner And Patrick Stanke Leave You Mesmerised With Their Rehearsal Performance – View Pics
  5. Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival 2024: Michigander, Sid Sriram, Durand Bernarr Rock The Fest – View Pics
Sports News
  1. India's Tour Of Zimbabwe: These IPL 2024 Stars In Line To Earn Maiden Call-Ups
  2. Gautam Gambhir Effect? Shreyas Iyer Set To Return For Sri Lanka ODIs In July-August: Report
  3. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. Croatia Vs Albania, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Ronaldo's Portugal To Begin Campaign; Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action
World News
  1. Diet Trends In US: Who’s Eating Healthier And Who Isn’t?
  2. Modern Family Cast Reunites For WhatsApp Commercial: Phil, Claire, Cam, And Mitchell Return To The Dunphy Household!
  3. Does Your In-Flight Meal Taste And Smell Different? Here’s Why
  4. Take This Unique Cruise Along The East River To Experience The Forgotten History Of NYC’s Abandoned Islands
  5. Ukraine Claims Its Drones Hit A Russian Oil Facility, Sparking A Huge Blaze
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Encounter Breaks Out In Poonch; Modi To Participate In Yoga Event In Srinagar
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Ronaldo's Portugal To Begin Campaign; Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action