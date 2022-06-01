Television actress Tejasswi Prakash has been on a roll since her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss 15’. After winning the show hosted by actor Salman Khan, the actress landed the leading role in Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Naagin 6'. According to reports, the actress will make her Bollywood debut soon in actor Ayushmann Khurrana's film.

A report by Hindustan Times stated that the actress will be seen starring opposite Khurrana in the upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2'. According to a source close to the situation, the 'Naagin 6' actress has already auditioned for the part and will most likely be cast.

“Tejasswi was offered the next instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS, however, she wasn’t keen on doing that, given its contentious genre. She is currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She has auditioned for it, and the makers are yet to put a pin to it. However, she is most likely to bag the project,” claimed the source. However, there has been no confirmation of these claims.

The report also stated that the film is likely to begin production in August this year. "Initially it was supposed to go on floors in June, however, since the movie is being shot in North India, it gets messy amid the rains. The pre-production may begin from June,” added the source.

Prakash had also talked about exploring opportunities in OTT and films earlier this year. “I’ve been happy with the professional growth, I can never be content. There’s still OTT and movies to explore. I want this graph to go up in the future. I‘m young, I can explore, I can be choosy, I’m going to take my time and do the best. I have to make everyone proud of me,” she had said.

Prakash has also been approached for the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', according to reports. She is in talks with the producers, but no final decision has been made.

