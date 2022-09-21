Tejasswi Prakash Shares Details Of Her Break Up, Karan Kundrra Fans Shocked

Just when the rumour mills were abuzz with the news of Tejasswi Prakash and her actor boyfriend Karan Kundrra, investing in a holiday home together, it came as a shock to netizens when the former took to social media to announce her breakup.

Prakash's popularity has been humongous ever since she won the ‘Bigg Boss’ title last season and the actress is one of the most talked about celebrities on social media, be it for her sartorial choices, for playing ‘Naagin’, her off-screen romance – she doesn't cease to surprise us. The loyal fans of the couple feel hurt by the sudden news and in a matter of few minutes, #Tejasswi started trending on Twitter.

Prakash broke the internet last week when she shared a photo of her wearing a big rock sending waves across the country who suspected a private engagement affair only to later find out, it was a clever marketing campaign for a brand.

Only time will tell what is up with the industry's IT couple. Is this really a breakup? Or is it another clever gimmick by the couple to have some fun with their fans? Well, only time will tell.