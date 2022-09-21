Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Tejasswi Prakash Shares Details Of Her Break Up, Karan Kundrra Fans Shocked

Actress Tejasswi Prakash has left her and boyfriend Karan Kundrra’s fans shocked after she shared break up details on social media.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra
Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 10:10 pm

Just when the rumour mills were abuzz with the news of Tejasswi Prakash and her actor boyfriend Karan Kundrra, investing in a holiday home together, it came as a shock to netizens when the former took to social media to announce her breakup.

Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Prakash's popularity has been humongous ever since she won the ‘Bigg Boss’ title last season and the actress is one of the most talked about celebrities on social media, be it for her sartorial choices, for playing ‘Naagin’, her off-screen romance – she doesn't cease to surprise us. The loyal fans of the couple feel hurt by the sudden news and in a matter of few minutes, #Tejasswi started trending on Twitter.

#Tejasswi Trending On Twitter
#Tejasswi Trending On Twitter Instagram

Prakash broke the internet last week when she shared a photo of her wearing a big rock sending waves across the country who suspected a private engagement affair only to later find out, it was a clever marketing campaign for a brand.

Only time will tell what is up with the industry's IT couple. Is this really a breakup? Or is it another clever gimmick by the couple to have some fun with their fans? Well, only time will tell.

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Bollywood Actresses TV Actress Indian Television Actress Television Actress Naagin Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Mumbai Bombay India
