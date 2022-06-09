Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Teaser For Nandamuri Balakrishna And Gopichand Malineni's 'NBK107' Released

'NBK 107' is being directed by Gopichand Malineni and features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Duniya Vijay.

A Still From The Teaser YouTube/@MythriMovieMakers

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 7:55 pm

Actor-producer Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming action film tentatively titled ‘NBK 107’ released its first teaser today (June 9). It is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The filming is presently taking place in Hyderabad. The trailer was released one day before Balakrishna’s birthday. 

Balakrishna’s character can be seen essaying two sides- a good samaritan for his people and a tough competition for his enemies. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay will venture into Tollywood with this film, in which he will be playing the role of the antagonist. Actress Shruti Haasan will play the female lead and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen in an important role. 

Camera work for the film is being done by Rishi Punjabi and S Thaman will be scoring the music. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film on a massive scale. The dialogues have been written by Sai Madhav Burra. National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli will edit the film and AS Prakash will look after the production design. 

The film is set to release on August 29, 2022.

