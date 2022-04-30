Stereo Nation's Lead Singer Taz Dead

Musician Tarsem Singh Saini, popularly known as Taz, died on Friday (April 29). He was the lead singer of popular 90s band Stereo Nation.

He had a hernia and was scheduled to have surgery two years ago, but it was postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak. He dropped the hernia progressed, and he was placed in a coma. In early March, it was revealed that his health was failing. He was 54.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Taz was pulled out of a coma later in March, giving everyone optimism for the singer's recovery. Taz's family issued a message at the time, thanking everyone for their good wishes.

Friends of the late singer expressed grief and offered condolences to his family through social media.

He was previously known as Johnny Zee abs rose to prominence in 1989 with his album 'Hit The Deck.' Some of his most well-known songs are 'Pyar Ho Gaya,' 'Nachenge Saari Raat,' and 'Gallan Gorian.'