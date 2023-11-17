Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Parents 'Planning To Meet' At Game

Home Art & Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Parents 'Planning To Meet' At Game

Award-winning singer Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce seem to be ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2023 12:19 pm

Award-winning singer Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce seem to be ready to take their relationship to the next level.

The two, who just spent two nights in Argentina together as the Grammy winner resumed her Eras Tour, are reportedly having their parents meet at Monday night’s Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.

“Taylor and Travis have met each other’s parents so it only makes sense that they’d want their parents to meet each other as things between them are getting really serious,” an insider told Us Weekly, reports pagesix.com. “Taylor and Travis both have a very close bond with their parents and it’s really important that their families blend seamlessly, as well.”

And although Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, said she doesn’t believe Swift, 33, will be at the game since she has an Eras Tour concert in Brazil the night before, Us Weekly’s source said otherwise. “She’s trying to manage going to the game,” they noted. “It’s really important to her to be there when their parents meet.”

Advertisement

Tags

Art & Entertainment Travis Kelce Taylor Swift Popstar Taylor Swift Singer Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Eras The Eras Tour Hollywood Hollywood Couple

Related stories

Taylor Lautner, Wife Tay Reveal Key To Healthy Marriage On 1st Anniversary

Taylor Swift To Spend Thanksgiving With Family

Taylor Swift Admits She's 'Falling In Love' In Emotional Moment Amid Travis Kelce Romance

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More