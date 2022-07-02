Taron Egerton Recalls Seeing Ray Liotta In Poor Health During 'Black Bird' Shoot

Actor Taron Egerton, who will be seen in the upcoming OTT limited series 'Black Bird', along with late actor Ray Liotta, recollected watching the latter, whom the former calls his "hero", suffer from poor health a year before his death, reports 'Entertainment Weekly'.



Though Egerton revealed that working alongside Liotta was one of the highlights of his career, he said he could tell he was physically unwell at the time.



As per 'Entertainment Weekly', during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night, Egerton was visibly emotional while he praised Liotta and talked to guest host Chelsea Handler about seeing him in a "frail" state.



"Sometimes actors can be... we're a weird bunch, we do weird stuff, so I thought I'd leave him to it, give him his space, and across the room he sort of caught my eye and just stood up, walked towards me in a sort of frail way," Egerton said.



"He's in ailing health in the show, and he just embraced me, and we stayed that way for a little while. It was kind of weird but really nice as well."



'Entertainment Weekly' further states that Egerton added that it meant a lot to him to be able to portray Liotta's character's son and work with someone he looked up to.



"He was something of a hero to me, and when I read this script it's got a very touching and really dysfunctional relationship at the heart of it," he said.



Liotta died in May at the age of 67 in his sleep while filming the movie 'Dangerous Waters' in the Dominican Republic.

[With Inputs From IANS]