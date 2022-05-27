Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese's mafia classic 'Goodfellas', died on Thursday. He was 67 years old and died in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming for a new movie.

In the 1986 film "Something Wild," Liotta drew the attention of Hollywood by portraying actress Melanie Griffith's violent ex-con husband, a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination, according to a report by ABC News.

He went on to play Shoeless Joe Jackson in the baseball-themed classic ‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’, released in 1989.

In the film 'Field of Dreams,’ he co-starred with Actor Kevin Costner and gave the unforgettable, often quoted phrase, "Hey, rookie! You were good!”

It was the 1990 American film director Martin Scorsese’s movie ‘Goodfellas’ with which Liotta made his breakthrough, as part of an all-star group that featured actors Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Lorraine Bracco. It became a near-instant classic and rocketed Liotta to prominence, it was based on the life of a former mobster turned government informant Henry Hill, played by Liotta. ‘Goodfellas’ won one Oscar, and was nominated for five others.

Liotta has lately acted in films such as ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘The Sopranos.’

He has appeared in TV dramas such as ‘Shades of Blue,’ opposite Jennifer Lopez, ‘Hanna,’ and ‘Black Bird.’