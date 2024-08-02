Art & Entertainment

Tara Sutaria Finds Love Again In Arunoday Singh After Break-Up With Aadar Jain? Here's What We Know

Reportedly, Tara Sutaria and Arunoday Singh have been secretly dating for over a year and a half.

Tara Sutaria, Arunoday Singh
Tara Sutaria reportedly dating Arunoday Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Tara Sutaria seemed to have find love again after her break-up with Aadar Jain. As per reports, Tara who has been friends with actor Arunoday Singh has taken their relationship to the next level. According to sources close to the actress, Tara and Arunoday have been secretly dating for over a year and a half.

According to a report in ETimes, “It all started from mutual liking for art and led to the two currently finding solace in each other. Tara’s family is not only aware of Arunoday but also likes him a lot. The two often go out on dates. It is just that they have not hired a PR to publicize their relationship.”

The source further said that Tara wants to keep the relationship private, and Arunoday has always been very private. Both are very similar. ''They have the same penchant for the English language and culture. They are also very much into art. Reportedly they have also been spotted the two on a date with Tara’s mum and dad in a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai,'' added the source.

For the unversed, Arunoday Singh is a great artist. His Instagram feed is filled with some of his great works. One artwork of his caught our attention. It's of none other than his rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria.

Have a look at his post here.

Tara and Arunoday are yet to confirm their relationship.

Earlier, Tara was in a relationship with actor Aadar Jain. They were spotted at various events and parties together. Aadar was even seen taking Tara to his family functions and get-togethers. They reportedly called it quits in 2023. Arunoday Singh got married to his Canadian girlfriend Lee Elton on December 3, 2016, but the marriage didn't work for them. Arunoday and Lee were granted divorce by Bhopal family court in 2019. 

