Tanuj Virwani Not Able To Hide Excitement Over Playing Key Role In 'Yodha': 'Can't Keep calm'

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who will be seen in ‘Yodha’, says that for him versatility is top priority and hence he chose the upcoming film starring Sidharth Malhotra.

"Well, the 'first' of any kind is always special. ‘Yodha’ is indeed my first jam-packed action movie and I have truly given my blood, sweat and tears to it. I completely surrendered myself to my directors and the project.”