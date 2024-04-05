Art & Entertainment

Tanish Mahendru Reveals He Would Have Dinner At Gurudwara To Save Money

Actor Tanish Mahendru, who gained the spotlight with his work in the TV show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', has talked about his days of struggle.

Advertisement

Instagram
Tanish Mahendru Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Tanish Mahendru, who gained the spotlight with his work in the TV show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', has talked about his days of struggle.

The actor recalled how there had been days he would have dinner from a Gurudwara just to save some money.

"There was a time when I got admitted to a hospital because I was struggling so much looking out for work," he said.

The actor said: "I used to roam around the city asking people for work, walking 10 kms a day because I couldn’t afford the traveling convenience."

Tanish found himself alone, struggling with financial constraints.

Advertisement

"I had no friend who could take care of me. I wasn’t eating properly, I couldn’t afford proper meals, was eating only bread, butter and milk the entire day."

The actor added: "There have been times when I have eaten my dinner from a Gurudwara just to save some money. But I never doubted myself; I always knew I'd make it one day."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Eyes $35 Billion Acquisition Of HubSpot Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
  4. Sports World LIVE: Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters; Japanese GP Practice On
  5. Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
  6. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh
  7. 'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Manifesto Out With Big Promises; Rahul Gandhi Says 'We'll Win The Polls'