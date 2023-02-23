Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Tamil Actor Vishal Averts Major Mishap On 'Mark Antony' Sets

Home Art & Entertainment

Tamil Actor Vishal Averts Major Mishap On 'Mark Antony' Sets

Tamil actor Vishal had a miraculous escape from a near-death situation during the shooting of his movie 'Mark Antony'.

Vishal
Vishal Telangana Today

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 4:42 pm

 Tamil actor Vishal had a miraculous escape from a near-death situation during the shooting of his movie 'Mark Antony'.

It happened when a truck on the sets lost stability and advanced towards the actor and his co-actors. The huge truck was on the brink of crashing into the place where the actors, including Vishal, were stationed. Fortunately, each one of them escaped unscathed.

According to the plan, the truck was to hit a wall and then stop, but the wall collapsed and the truck apparently lost control and advanced towards the area where the artistes were stationed.

Vishal said in his tweet: "Just saved my life in a matter of few seconds and a few inches, thanks to the Almighty. Numb after this incident. Back on my feet and back to the shoot."

The movie directed by Adhik Ravichandran has SJ Surya playing a stellar role, the details of which are still under wraps. The internationally renowned stunt director Peter Hein, together with Dhilip Subbarayan, Kamal Kannan and Ravi Varma, are doing the action scenes.

Other than Vishal and SJ Surya, the cast comprise Abhinaya, Ritu Varma and Sunil Varma.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tamil Cinema Tamil Movie Tamil Actor Vishal Mark Antony Tollywood Actors Tollywood Near-death Experience
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her