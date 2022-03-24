Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Tamil Actor Simbu’s Car Runs Over Man; Driver Arrested

A car belonging to Tamil actor Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, recently met with an accident, which resulted in the death of a passerby. The driver of the car is in police custody.

Silambarasan credit: Instagram

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 12:12 pm

Tamil actor Silambarasan aka Simbu has been embroiled in a controversy involving his car, an Innova, that met with a road accident. Unfortunately, the car hit a passerby, who passed away.

According to a report in Times Of India, Simbu’s father T. Rajendar was on the way to the hospital, along with his granddaughter and was travelling in the said Innova on March 18. The car was being driven by his driver Selvam. Unfortunately, the car hit a 70-year-old passerby, Munuswamy, who was crossing the road, at a blind turn on Elango Salai-Poes Road, at 7pm. The CCTV footage shows that Munuswamy was disabled and was crawling on the road, which is why Sevlam missed seeing him. He was gravely injured and Rajendar got down from his car and called an ambulance. He also asked his driver to accompany Munuswamy to the hospital. Simbu reportedly sent another car for them. The driver was arrested the next day.

Munuswamy was undergoing treatment at the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, March 24. A case was initially registered by the Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation wing police under offences punishable under Section 337 (causing hurt to a person by doing an act rashly and negligently) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way). However, this has now been changed to 304 (A) which means death caused due to negligent driving.

The police have reviewed the CCTV footage and have ruled out any foul play. 

The video of the accident has gone viral but cannot be reproduced here owing to the graphic nature of the footage. However, this has forced Simbu’s team to contact the media to clear his stand. According to reports, he said that malicious information was being spread in order to tarnish his name, even though he was not present in the car at the time of the accident. 
 

