Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Gets New 'Nattu Kaka'

Veteran theatre actor Kiran Bhatt has been roped in to play the role of Natu Kaka in Sony SAB's popular daily soap 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Kiran Bhatt
Kiran Bhatt IANS

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 5:11 pm

The comedy show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has got a new 'Nattu Kaka' in theatre veteran Kiran Bhatt. Earlier the character of 'Nattu Kaka' was essayed by another veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who died of cancer on October 3, 2021.

Interestingly, in real life, Bhatt and Nayak had a long friendship, dating back to their initial years in the theatre industry.

Commenting on the same, Bhatt said, "It's almost like the old Nattu Kaka is bringing in the new Nattu Kaka and I am glad to be doing the role of my dear friend Ghanshyam. It is a very emotional role for me and I hope to do justice to the role Ghanshyam excelled in, ever since the beginning."

Asit Kumarr Modi, the creative visionary behind the entire character universe, while welcoming the new Nattu kaka into the family, said, "Recently as we inaugurated the new showroom of Gada Electronics, it still did not feel complete and something was missing. We had to bring Nattu Kaka back. The love that we have been showered with ever since we began in 2008 is immense and we hope that the audience embraces Nattu Kaka as he is all set to return to Jethalal's newly inaugurated store."

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is a daily comedy show, which went on air for the first time in 2008 and now is in its 14th year with over 3400 episodes.

The show airs on Sony SAB channel.

[With Inputs From IANS]

