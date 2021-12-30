Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Is Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Planning To Quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'?

"The movies of today are taking up such wonderful subjects, so I would never leave a good film role if I am offered," said actor Dilip Joshi.

Actor Dilip Joshi. | Instagram/ @maakasamdilipjoshi

2021-12-30T14:12:28+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 2:12 pm

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been on air for 13 years, and despite the addition of new faces to the cast to replace the old ones, the comedy program has remained one of the most popular and watched shows on Indian television.

Actor Dilip Joshi, who has been an essential part of 'TMKOC' since its beginning in 2008, talked about not being able to do other projects due to his TV commitments in an interview. He also stated that today's films have excellent content and that he would want to be a part of the modern film business.

According to a report by ETimes, Joshi said “My show is a comedy show and it’s fun being a part of it. So till the time I enjoy it, I will do it. The day I feel that I am not enjoying it anymore, I will move on. I do get offers from other shows, but I feel that when this show is doing well, why unnecessarily quit this one for something else. This is a beautiful journey and I am happy with it. People love us so much and why would I want to ruin that for no reason."

Talking about the movies of today, Joshi shared, “I have so much more to do in terms of acting. Life abhi puri baaki padi hai. The movies of today are taking up such wonderful subjects, so I would never leave a good film role if I am offered. Right now I am enjoying what is happening in my life."

Recently, there were reports that Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu in 'TMKOC,' is also leaving the show. It has not, however, been confirmed as of yet. His reported relationship rumours with co-star Munmun Dutta made news earlier this year. In separate messages posted on social media, both performers denied being in a relationship.

