Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who was more popularly known as Nattu Kaka is no more. The actor was created today in the presence of the ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ cast and crew.

Ghanshyam Nayak As Nattu Kaka | Instagram

2021-10-04T21:51:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 9:51 pm

Actor Ghanshyam Nayak of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ was cremated on Monday. On the comic program, he was well-known for his portrayal as Nattu Kaka. Several members of his crew, including founder Asit Kumarr Modi and his co-stars, came out to pay their respects.

Actor Dilip Joshi, who portrays Jethalal Gada, actor Bhavya Gandhi, who played Joshi’s onscreen son Tapu, and actor Samay Shah, who plays Gogi, were all seen at the burial. On Monday, Nayak was put to rest.

Actor Tanmay Vekaria, who plays Bagga on the show, told a leading daily, “He was in a lot of pain since the last 2-3 months and I feel now he is in a better place. I would often speak to his son and he would tell me that he was in immense pain and had become cranky because of it. He was not able to gulp, eat or even drink water.”

According to rumours, he had surgery last year after being diagnosed with cancer. Nayak has appeared in about 100 Gujarati and Hindi films, as well as around 350 Hindi television serials during his career.

Nayak was battling cancer and had been in critical condition for some months. Sharing the news, Modi had tweeted in Hindi, “Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe (Our beloved Nattu Kaka is no more). May God bless him and give him peace, may his family get the strength to deal with the loss (sic)."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also took to Twitter to express his condolences on the actor's demise.

