Actress Disha Vakani, who rose to fame in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' as Dayaben's character, reembraces motherhood as she welcomes a baby boy. In 2017, the couple was blessed with their first child, a daughter. Vakani is married to businessman Mayur Pandia.

According to Times Of India, Mayur Vakani, the actress's brother, who plays the role of Sunderlal in the same show, confirmed the news, "I am happy that I have become an uncle again. In 2017, Disha had her baby girl and now she has become a mother again, and I have become mama again. I am very happy."

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, one of the TV's most popular shows, has been in the news recently for a variety of reasons. Following speculations that actor Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak had left the show, producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed in an interview that Dayaben's character will return.

He had said, "We have all plans to introduce her track soon in the show. I don't know if Disha will be back as Dayaben. Whether it is Disha ben or Nisha ben, we will surely get Daya's character back in the show."

While the actress hasn't yet commented on arrival of the second baby, her husband Mayur Pandia told Times of India, "Disha is busy with our newborn son and she will speak to you soon."