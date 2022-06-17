Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Shailesh Lodha To Host Poetry Show

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame actor, poet and writer Sailesh Lodha is all set to host a new poetry show 'Waah Bhai Waah'.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Shailesh Lodha To Host Poetry Show
Shailesh Lodha Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 11:06 am

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame actor, poet and writer Shailesh Lodha is all set to host a new poetry show 'Waah Bhai Waah'.
The show will be released on Shemaroo TV. The content of the show is to offer the audience a series of fun-filled satire, poetry recitation and more with the aim to combine poetry and comedy.

Talking about the show, Lodha, a poet himself, said, "I am exhilarated to be a part of the latest original, 'Waah Bhai Waah'. Being a poet myself, this format is very close to my heart, and I am grateful that Shemaroo has decided to come up with a show like this to promote the poets from our country and their talent. I am sure that the audiences will love the show and leave them ecstatic."

Earlier, it was reported that Lodha will be leaving 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', India's longest-running television sitcom. The actor had turned down many offers recently due to the show, and he didn't want to waste any more possibilities that come his way.

The show starts on June 19, and will be aired every day at 9 p.m. on Shemaroo TV.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Waah Bhai Waah Poetry Show Poetry Poet Hosting Shemaroo Shailesh Lodha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival