Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Shailesh Lodha To Host Poetry Show

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame actor, poet and writer Shailesh Lodha is all set to host a new poetry show 'Waah Bhai Waah'.

The show will be released on Shemaroo TV. The content of the show is to offer the audience a series of fun-filled satire, poetry recitation and more with the aim to combine poetry and comedy.



Talking about the show, Lodha, a poet himself, said, "I am exhilarated to be a part of the latest original, 'Waah Bhai Waah'. Being a poet myself, this format is very close to my heart, and I am grateful that Shemaroo has decided to come up with a show like this to promote the poets from our country and their talent. I am sure that the audiences will love the show and leave them ecstatic."

Earlier, it was reported that Lodha will be leaving 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', India's longest-running television sitcom. The actor had turned down many offers recently due to the show, and he didn't want to waste any more possibilities that come his way.



The show starts on June 19, and will be aired every day at 9 p.m. on Shemaroo TV.



[With Inputs From IANS]