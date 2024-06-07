After dating Danish badminton player Mathias Boe for 11 years, Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with him in March this year. The couple often maintains a low profile as they do not speak much about their relationship on social media. However, in a recent interview, the actor dropped some hints about her relationship. She revealed that she did not fall in love with Boe at first sight.
In a conversation with Cosmopolitan Indian, Taapsee Pannu spoke about how she fell in love with Mathias Boe. She mentioned that she took her time to know him and fall in love. She said, “There was a lot of testing and a lot of me being sure. It was not like a love-at-first-sight situation, for me at least. I took time to test if it’s really practical... the feasibility of the relationship was important for me.”
Pannu revealed that when she met Boe she felt like she had ‘met a man.’ Elaborating on this, she explained, “Falling in love didn’t happen in a month or instantly. It is a fact though, which I keep repeating in most interviews about him, when I met him, I felt like I had met a man. I had dated so many boys before him, and suddenly, I met a guy who didn’t feel like anyone I’d been with before.”
She mentioned that she felt a ‘sense of security and maturity’ with Boe. In the same conversation, she talked about how she holds a deep admiration for athletes, particularly those who compete for their country at the Olympic level. She mentioned that she found this achievement by Boe to be impressive. The couple tied the knot in an intimate affair in Udaipur on March 23.
On the work front, Pannu has finished shooting for ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’ where she plays the role of ACP Komal Sharma. She is also filming for ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein.’