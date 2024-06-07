In a conversation with Cosmopolitan Indian, Taapsee Pannu spoke about how she fell in love with Mathias Boe. She mentioned that she took her time to know him and fall in love. She said, “There was a lot of testing and a lot of me being sure. It was not like a love-at-first-sight situation, for me at least. I took time to test if it’s really practical... the feasibility of the relationship was important for me.”