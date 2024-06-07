Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Did Not Fall In Love At First Sight With Mathias Boe, Says She 'Took Time To Test'

Taapsee Pannu reveals that she did not fall in love at the first sight with Mathias Boe. After dating for 11 years, the couple tied the knot in March this year.

Instagram
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After dating Danish badminton player Mathias Boe for 11 years, Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with him in March this year. The couple often maintains a low profile as they do not speak much about their relationship on social media. However, in a recent interview, the actor dropped some hints about her relationship. She revealed that she did not fall in love with Boe at first sight.

In a conversation with Cosmopolitan Indian, Taapsee Pannu spoke about how she fell in love with Mathias Boe. She mentioned that she took her time to know him and fall in love. She said, “There was a lot of testing and a lot of me being sure. It was not like a love-at-first-sight situation, for me at least. I took time to test if it’s really practical... the feasibility of the relationship was important for me.”

Pannu revealed that when she met Boe she felt like she had ‘met a man.’ Elaborating on this, she explained, “Falling in love didn’t happen in a month or instantly. It is a fact though, which I keep repeating in most interviews about him, when I met him, I felt like I had met a man. I had dated so many boys before him, and suddenly, I met a guy who didn’t feel like anyone I’d been with before.”

She mentioned that she felt a ‘sense of security and maturity’ with Boe. In the same conversation, she talked about how she holds a deep admiration for athletes, particularly those who compete for their country at the Olympic level. She mentioned that she found this achievement by Boe to be impressive. The couple tied the knot in an intimate affair in Udaipur on March 23.

On the work front, Pannu has finished shooting for ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’ where she plays the role of ACP Komal Sharma. She is also filming for ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein.’

Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe - Instagram
Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Wedding With Mathias Boe For First Time: I Just Didn’t Want To Make It A Public Affair

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. HP: Hamirpur Reports 34 New Cases Of Diarrhoea In 24 Hours, Total Climbs To 286
  2. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  3. Kashmir’s Voice: Bashir Dada on Art & Silence
  4. Hemant Soren Being Oppressed Like Stan Swamy Who Died In Custody: Ex-J'khand CM's Social Media Post
  5. Outlook Talks Shahina KK in conversation with Sethunath, Senior Journalist and Political Analyst
Entertainment News
  1. Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Did Not Fall In Love At First Sight With Mathias Boe, Says She 'Took Time To Test'
  2. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  3. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  4. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  5. 'Die Hard 2' And 'The Hills Have Eyes' Actor Tom Bower Passes Away At 86
Sports News
  1. Canada Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Match 13 Prediction: Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch
  2. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  3. PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup: Who Is Saurabh Netravalkar?
  4. French Open 2024: Paolini Gets The Better Of Andreeva In SF - In Pics
  5. Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head, Top Scorer, Wicket Takers, Best Bowling
World News
  1. Israeli Strike Kills At Least 33 People At A Gaza School; The Military Claims Was Being Used By Hamas
  2. Four Indian Medical Students Drown In Russia
  3. Houthi Group Claims Joint Aerial Attack With Iraqi Group Against Israeli Ships To Protest Gaza War
  4. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  5. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
Latest Stories
  1. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  2. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  3. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  4. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  5. USA Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run Scorer
  6. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  7. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: 'The Most Successful Alliance In India's History', Says PM Modi; Allies Elect Him As NDA Leader
  8. Scotland Vs Namibia Match Report, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scots Canter To Five-Wicket Win