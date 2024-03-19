In a conversation with British GQ, Sydney Sweeney talked about how she looked at the movie just like any other project where she was hired to play a part. She said that she knew she could not control how the film pans at the box office. She said, “The movie is such a large movie with so many people involved. I was just hired as an actor and am happy to bring to life a character that my little cousins are excited about. There’s no outcome I can control on a film like that, especially when I’m not a producer. You sign up for whatever happens, and you take the ride.”