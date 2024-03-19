Sydney Sweeney recently starred in ‘Madame Web’ where she shared the screen with Dakota Johnson. The movie did not resonate with the audience and failed to rake in big bucks at the box office. In a recent interview, Sydney Sweeney talked about why she signed up for her role in the film.
In a conversation with British GQ, Sydney Sweeney talked about how she looked at the movie just like any other project where she was hired to play a part. She said that she knew she could not control how the film pans at the box office. She said, “The movie is such a large movie with so many people involved. I was just hired as an actor and am happy to bring to life a character that my little cousins are excited about. There’s no outcome I can control on a film like that, especially when I’m not a producer. You sign up for whatever happens, and you take the ride.”
Sweeney talked about how ‘Madame Web’ was important for her because it helped her build strategic relationships in the industry. She continued, “To me, that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing ‘Madame Web’, I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there. Everything in my career I do is not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell ‘Anyone But You’. I was able to get ‘Barbarella’.”
The actor recently appeared on ‘Saturday Night Live’ where she joked about her part in the film. After ‘Madame Web’, and ‘Anyone But You’, she will be next seen in ‘Immaculate.’ She will share the screen with Michael Mohan in this horror film.