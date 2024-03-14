Art & Entertainment

SXSW: Bernardo Britto, Mary-Louise Parker, Patrick Donovan Charm The Audiences At The ‘Omni Loop’ Premiere

‘Omni Loop’ has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the project was announced. Here are a few glimpses from the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’ at the South By Southwest Film Festival.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024
       
Bernardo Britto, Mary-Louise Parker, Patrick Donovan Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

The South By Southwest Film Festival, which is more popularly known as SXSW, saw the entire cast and crew of ‘Omni Loop’ come down for the world premiere of the film. The Stateside Theatre in Austin, Texas, saw the likes of Mary-Louise Parker, Patrick Donavan, Steven Maier, Bernardo Britto and many others come in for a gala evening.

The film festival has turned on to be a massive thing this year as films from all over are coming in for their premieres. All big celebs were seen promoting their own films and charming the audiences and the media at the film festival. It’s a great event to have a look at some of your favourite celebs on the red carpet and also see their upcoming releases.

‘Omni Loop’ has been creating a lot of buzz ever since thr project was announced. Here are a few glimpses from the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’:

Advertisement
‘Omni Loop’ Premiere At SXSW
‘Omni Loop’ Premiere At SXSW Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Mary-Louise Parker arrives for the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’ at the Stateside Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
‘Omni Loop’ Premiere At SXSW
‘Omni Loop’ Premiere At SXSW Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Producer Patrick Donovan arrives for the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’ at the Stateside Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

‘Omni Loop’ Premiere At SXSW
‘Omni Loop’ Premiere At SXSW Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Steven Maier arrives for the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’ at the Stateside Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
‘Omni Loop’ Premiere At SXSW
‘Omni Loop’ Premiere At SXSW Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Director Bernardo Britto arrives for the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’ at the Stateside Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
‘Omni Loop’ Premiere At SXSW
‘Omni Loop’ Premiere At SXSW Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Line producer Cheyenne Cage arrives for the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’ at the Stateside Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
‘Omni Loop’ Premiere At SXSW
‘Omni Loop’ Premiere At SXSW Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Cinematographer Ava Benjamin Shorr arrives for the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’ at the Stateside Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

‘Omni Loop’ Premiere At SXSW
‘Omni Loop’ Premiere At SXSW Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Mary-Louise Parker arrives for the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’ at the Stateside Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement