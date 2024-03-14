SXSW: Bernardo Britto, Mary-Louise Parker, Patrick Donovan Charm The Audiences At The ‘Omni Loop’ Premiere

The South By Southwest Film Festival, which is more popularly known as SXSW, saw the entire cast and crew of ‘Omni Loop’ come down for the world premiere of the film. The Stateside Theatre in Austin, Texas, saw the likes of Mary-Louise Parker, Patrick Donavan, Steven Maier, Bernardo Britto and many others come in for a gala evening.
The film festival has turned on to be a massive thing this year as films from all over are coming in for their premieres. All big celebs were seen promoting their own films and charming the audiences and the media at the film festival. It’s a great event to have a look at some of your favourite celebs on the red carpet and also see their upcoming releases.
‘Omni Loop’ has been creating a lot of buzz ever since thr project was announced. Here are a few glimpses from the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’:
Mary-Louise Parker arrives for the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’ at the Stateside Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Producer Patrick Donovan arrives for the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’ at the Stateside Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Steven Maier arrives for the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’ at the Stateside Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Director Bernardo Britto arrives for the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’ at the Stateside Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Line producer Cheyenne Cage arrives for the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’ at the Stateside Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Cinematographer Ava Benjamin Shorr arrives for the world premiere of ‘Omni Loop’ at the Stateside Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
