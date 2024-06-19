The actress said that one of the biggest myths of modern India is ‘love jihad’, where a Hindu girl marries a Muslim man and it applies to her as well, she said and added, ''An interfaith couple can actually get beaten up in certain cities on Valentine’s Day. Lots of experts offered their opinions during my wedding as well. But we’re talking about two consenting adults here. What they do in their private lives, whether they get married or not, it’s up to them."