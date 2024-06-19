Art & Entertainment

Swara Bhasker On The Trolling Over Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Interfaith Wedding: It’s Nobody’s Business

Swara said that Sonakshi and her partner have chosen each other and now it's between them and their families.

Instagram
Swara Bhasker on backlash around Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal is expected to get married on June 23. Their wedding has now become the hot topic of discussion on social media. While their fans have congratulated the couple but a section of netizens are trolling Sonakshi and Zaheer over their interfaith marriage. Actress Swara Bhasker, in an interview, has reacted to the backlash over their wedding.

In an interview with Connect Cine, Swara recalled the backlash she faced post her interfaith marriage with Fahad Ahmad.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's haldi date - Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple To Reportedly Host Their Haldi Ceremony On June 20

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The actress said that one of the biggest myths of modern India is ‘love jihad’, where a Hindu girl marries a Muslim man and it applies to her as well, she said and added, ''An interfaith couple can actually get beaten up in certain cities on Valentine’s Day. Lots of experts offered their opinions during my wedding as well. But we’re talking about two consenting adults here. What they do in their private lives, whether they get married or not, it’s up to them."

She further said that it’s nobody’s business if they’re living together, getting married in a court, having a nikaah, or an Arya Samaj wedding. It’s between the man and the woman, and their families.

Swara also said that it’s Sonakshi’s life and both she and partner have chosen each other and now it's between them and their families. The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress finds it a very ''time-wasting debate''.

“Wait and watch, when they (Sonakshi and Zaheer) have a child, there will be a separate debate around the child’s name. We’ve seen it happen with Kareena and Saif’s kids, and with my kid. It’s completely idiotic, but this isn’t going to end anytime soon,'' said Swara.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are reportedly having an intimate haldi function on June 20, with only their close ones in attendance.

