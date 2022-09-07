Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sushmita Sen's Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl All Set For His Acting Debut

After making a name for himself as a model in Delhi, and walking the ramp for designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra, Rohman is transitioning into acting.

Rohman with Sushmita
Rohman with Sushmita (Instagram/Rohman)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:55 am

Rohman Shawl, who continues to remain in news for his on-and-off relationship with actor Sushmita Sen, is soon going to make his acting debut with a role as a Kashmiri boy. Rohman, who was born and brought up in Nainital, was initially not keen on acting but he started taking the profession seriously in December last year.

“After I got famous, modelling jobs started decreasing and acting jobs started coming my way. I did not want to act, so I kept saying no. The modelling offers did not have enough budget; that’s when I saw a shift within me. I realised I have to change with time. I saw the opportunities coming my way, and that’s why I started looking at acting, and the scripts I could really connect with. As an actor, I have to learn a lot, but the only thing I have is that I can be natural in front of the camera,” he says in an interview with HT.

Rohman recalls moving to Mumbai in 2017 and trying out for a big-budget movie. While the makers were excited about the prospect of having him play an important role in the film, things went downhill after the audition.

“When I came to Mumbai, I was never interested in acting because it was such a tough process. And I thought I could not act. I started with some acting classes. I actually gave an audition for a movie, which I would not name. They selected me and after a month said everything has changed, we are now changing the cast. I did not want to act after that. It was for a very big movie, which is now being released after so many years. That was a big setback for me, and I did not want to give auditions anymore.”

Rohan landed on the fashion scene almost a decade ago and went on doing his first commercial at an age of 19. After making a name for himself as a model in Delhi, and walking the ramp for designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra, Rohman is transitioning into acting.

His debut Hindi film is directed by Akhil Abrol, who worked as an assistant director in the 2018 Kajol-starrer, 'Helicopter Eela'. A portion of the film has been shot in Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir, Rohman says.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rohan Shawl Sushmita Sen Bollywood Actor Acting Debut Indian Cinema Entertainment Movies Kajol Rohman Shawl Mumbai
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic