Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' In Legal Trouble Again, Here's Why

Only recently, Madras High Court quashed a case against Suriya, Jyothika, and TJ Gnanavel.

Fight the power Still from Jai Bhim
Fight the power Still from Jai Bhim Fight the power Still from Jai Bhim

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 10:28 am

A case has been filed against 'Jai Bhim' director TJ Gnanavel and Suriya’s 2D Entertainment by a person named V Kulanjiyappan for allegedly using his life story for the film without providing the promised compensation. According to a report published on DT Next, a case under Sec.63 (a) of the Copyright Act has been filed by Sastri Nagar police station (Chennai) against the director and the production house, reports The Indian Express.

Reportedly, Gananvel had met Kulanjiyappan ahead of the film shoot in 2019 and had promised Rs. 50 lakh as royalty for his life story. He was also promised a share in the film’s profit. However, it is now said that Kulanjiyappan has not been given the promised compensation.

Talking to Thanthi TV, Kulanjiyappan’s lawyer said, “According to the Copyright Act, the makers should have obtained written permission from my client. However, till now no such permission has been received. So, it is a criminal offense to make a film based on my client’s life story and make money without his permission.”

Related stories

Suriya Starts Filming For Siruthai Siva's Movie

Pan-India Film? Dual Roles? Theories Galore On Suriya's Next Film

Only recently, Madras High Court quashed a case against Suriya, Jyothika, and TJ Gnanavel. The case claimed that the film portrayed the Vanniyar community in a bad light. Within two weeks after the order of the High Court, the filmmakers are facing another legal trouble.

Suriya plays the role of an activist-lawyer in 'Jai Bhim', which is inspired by retired Madras High Court Justice K Chandru. The film depicts a case fought by Justice Chandru, when he was a lawyer at the High Court.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Suriya Jai Bhim Art And Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Actor/Actress Lawyer Court Suriya Hyderabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions