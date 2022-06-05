Sunday, Jun 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Suriya On Kamal Haasan: It's A Dream Come True To Work In 'Vikram'

Actor Suriya is overjoyed with how well 'Vikram' is doing at the box-office. The actor appears in a cameo role in filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's film, which was released on June 3.

Suriya On Kamal Haasan: It's A Dream Come True To Work In 'Vikram'
Kamal Haasan and Suriya Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 12:27 pm

'Vikram,' starring actor Kamal Haasan, has garnered a positive response from the audience. Tamil actor Suriya appears in a cameo role in the film, which also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Suriya took to Twitter to express his delight at the film's overwhelming success, saying that 'Vikram' is a "dream come true" for him. 

In response to this, Haasan replied,

Earlier, on a talk show on Vijay TV, Haasan had expressed his excitement about working with Suriya. “We had been talking about making a film with Suriya at Raaj Kamal for a long time. And when I asked him for Vikram, he immediately agreed to it. It all just happened over a phone call. By the time when I went to meet him on the sets, he had already finished shooting for the film and was leaving to catch another flight. That’s when I said ‘thank you to him,” he had said.

Suriya's "last-minute" cameo in the film, Kamal Haasan claimed, has opened up the possibility of expanding 'Vikram' further. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vikram Kamal Haasan Suriya Collaboration New Release Tamil Cinema Tamil New Release Twitter Film Actor Indian Actor Actor/Actress Suriya Kamal Haasan Vijay Sethupathi Fahadh Faasil Chennai Madras India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work