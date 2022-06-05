Suriya On Kamal Haasan: It's A Dream Come True To Work In 'Vikram'

'Vikram,' starring actor Kamal Haasan, has garnered a positive response from the audience. Tamil actor Suriya appears in a cameo role in the film, which also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Suriya took to Twitter to express his delight at the film's overwhelming success, saying that 'Vikram' is a "dream come true" for him.

Dearest @ikamalhaasan Anna எப்படி சொல்றது…!?

This is a dream come true to be on screen with you..!

Thank you for making this happen! @Dir_Lokesh Overwhelmed to see all the love!! #Rolex #Vikram — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 4, 2022

In response to this, Haasan replied,

Dear @Suriya_offl Thambi,

This was long overdue you know it. Love, you already had. Now increase that demography. All the very best for you my thambi , sorry Thambi Sir. 🙂🤗 https://t.co/RfeGUO47vD — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 4, 2022

Earlier, on a talk show on Vijay TV, Haasan had expressed his excitement about working with Suriya. “We had been talking about making a film with Suriya at Raaj Kamal for a long time. And when I asked him for Vikram, he immediately agreed to it. It all just happened over a phone call. By the time when I went to meet him on the sets, he had already finished shooting for the film and was leaving to catch another flight. That’s when I said ‘thank you to him,” he had said.

Suriya's "last-minute" cameo in the film, Kamal Haasan claimed, has opened up the possibility of expanding 'Vikram' further.