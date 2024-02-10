It looks like other than audiences who are awaiting the Super Bowl, Usher too, is excited about his performance at the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl halftime show performance.
The ‘OMG’ crooner revealed in his new cover story for Billboard that he is leaning towards playing some new songs from his ninth studio album, ‘Coming Home,’ which released on February 9, two days prior to his performance at the major football event.
He stated, “There are special guests. And I’ve considered new songs. But you know, it’s 12 to 15 minutes. So it’s really hard to determine what moment matters more than others, especially with a new song. But there’s the dance, the wardrobe, the lighting, how long you stay in a song, the fact that the audience may sing along … It’s a lot. So I’m trying my hardest not to overthink it.” He mentioned that performing a new song at the show “is a bit of a risk.” However, he pointed out that numerous past Super Bowl performers have been successful at doing the same, which is why he’s considering following their footsteps.
The ‘My Boo’ singer went on to express admiration for past performers like Michael Jackson, Prince, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Beyoncé, and Madonna. Regarding seeking advice, Usher acknowledged that he received input from former performers leading up to his huge performance on Sunday. He mentioned getting “some notes” from Super Bowl veteran Katy Perry and expressed his appreciation for Rihanna saying “something really incredible” about his suitability and credibility for the upcoming event.
“I’ve watched every performer, analyzing how they maximized those 12 minutes,” he said, adding, “But you know, your moment is your moment. And this is a moment I’ve prepared for during the last 30 years.”
The 45-year-old artist added his viewpoint of the Super Bowl performances. “I think every Super Bowl should have a live band and your mic has to be on, or should be, because people want to connect with you. They want to feel it’s live and in the moment. And every halftime performance should have dancing. Even if the artist isn’t doing that, you have to have some sort of choreography,” he said.
Usher will be performing on February 11 when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off at 6:30 PM ET at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.