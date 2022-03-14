Actress Sunny Leone is set to star in the Bangladeshi film ‘Soldiers’ directed by filmmaker Shamim Ahamed Roni. However, her work permit for the film was cancelled. However, the actress has finally arrived in Dhaka. She posted a photo on social media from the airport.

Have the things gotten resolved between Leone and the authorities of the Bangladesh government that had denied her work permit?

For the unversed, as per an Etimes TV report, Leone’s work permit had been cancelled by the MOI i.e Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh. Although the actual reason behind the cancellation is still unknown, if rumours are to be believed, some Islamic groups did not want the actress to enter Bangladesh. They have threatened the government to go on protests if the actress makes an entry into the country.

Earlier this month, along with the actress, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had allowed 10 other Indian artists to come to Bangladesh to shoot for the film, 'Soldiers'. The list included the actress’ name too. However, all the actors have been given the work permit except the actress. The other 10 artists have been allowed to shoot from March 5 to September 4 under certain conditions.

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in Vikram Bhatt's ‘Anamika' on MX Player. In the series, she plays an action star suffering from amnesia.