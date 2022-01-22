Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Sunny Leone Celebrates 50 Million Followers on Instagram With An Adorable Video

Sunny Leone thanked all of her followers in an Instagram video after reaching the milestone.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone - Instagram/@sunnyleone

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 3:30 pm

Actress Sunny Leone has earned a name for herself in Bollywood via her hard work. Her career in Bollywood has not been easy, as many stars were originally unwilling to cooperate with her due to her background. Leone, who made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with 'Jism 2,' has never looked back.

Even Bollywood superstars like Salman, Shahrukh, and Aamir Khan have expressed interest in working with Leone. The actress has appeared in a number of films, including 'One Night Stand,' 'Ragini MMS 2' and 'Kuch Kuch Locha Hai.' Leone is now a mother of three children and enjoys spending time with her family.

The actress is a frequent user of social media. Leone posts photographs and videos on Instagram on a regular basis. Her Instagram followers are like family to her. She continues to share amusing videos with her followers.

Leone's Instagram followers have surpassed 50 million. The actress, overjoyed, released a video of herself dancing at home to commemorate reaching 50 million followers. Sunny also expressed gratitude to her followers for their support and devotion.

In the caption of the video, Leone wrote, “Woohoo!!! 50million. I love you all so much, my beautiful insta family!! Let’s party!!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

In another video message, she expressed gratitude to all of her followers for their support and compassion. She wrote, “Our insta fam is 50 million strong. Thank you for all the love and affection that you’ll have shown me!!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Leone is now working on Hindi films such as 'Koka Kola,' 'Helen,' and 'The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon.' With the upcoming film 'Veeramadevi,' she will also make her debut in the Tamil film industry.

