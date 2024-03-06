Sunny Leone-Backed Wellness Brand ‘Rize’ Fails To Secure Deal In ‘Shark Tank India 3’

Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt) said: “I started my first business when I was around 21, and it shut down. But it taught me a lot of things. I think you will learn a lot of things. This business won't thrive. You are still not fit for the market. That's my view. This business will teach you. You will become a player in your industry or another industry. So, as an investor... I cannot invest now.”