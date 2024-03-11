Sunny Deol Confirms OTT Debut: There Are Certain Things Which Big Screen Don't Give Space

In an interview with Hindustan Times, while speaking about his upcoming projects, Sunny said, “It is going to be interesting because I am doing a couple of films, and those will give me a benchmark of how things are going to be in 2025. All the films I am doing are big screen films.'' He added, ''And yes, I am also doing stuff for digital platforms. I am picking up more subjects, and there are certain things which I want to do which cannot be for the big screen as they (theatres) will not give me space for it.''