Sunny Deol Confirms OTT Debut: There Are Certain Things Which Big Screen Don't Give Space

Actor Sunny Deol broke several records with 'Gadar 2' last year. It was one of the blockbusters of 2023. Even after 22 years of the release of its instalment, the sequel got the same love and appreciation. Now, Sunny is all set to make his OTT debut and it has been confirmed by the actor himself.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, while speaking about his upcoming projects, Sunny said, “It is going to be interesting because I am doing a couple of films, and those will give me a benchmark of how things are going to be in 2025. All the films I am doing are big screen films.'' He added, ''And yes, I am also doing stuff for digital platforms. I am picking up more subjects, and there are certain things which I want to do which cannot be for the big screen as they (theatres) will not give me space for it.''
He further said, ''As an actor, I feel it’s nice it will be seen. If I do loads of it, there will be another audience who will know I am capable of doing that too. Unless I do it, that can’t happen. One doesn’t want to do only one kind of stuff.”
On the work front, he will be next seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Lahore 1947’, which is produced by Aamir Khan. The movie was announced last year by Aamir. It also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal in key roles. Aamir has also confirmed that Sunny's son Karan Deol will also be part of the film.