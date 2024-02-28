Art & Entertainment

Suniel Shetty Video Calls Sanjay Dutt After Being Floored By 'Dance Deewane' Act

The new episode of 'Dance Deewane' witnessed an electrifying performance of four-year-old Yuvraj Yadav, and five-year-old Yuvansh Sen, enlivening the magic of Sanjay Dutt's iconic movie ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ on the floor.

IANS
IANS

February 28, 2024

Suniel Shetty And Sanjay Dutt Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The new episode of 'Dance Deewane' witnessed an electrifying performance of four-year-old Yuvraj Yadav, and five-year-old Yuvansh Sen, enlivening the magic of Sanjay Dutt's iconic movie ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ on the floor.

The dynamic duo donned the looks of Munnabhai (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Arshad Warsi). Their rendition of the evergreen tracks 'Subha Ho Gayi Maamu' and 'M Bole Toh' from the movie left everyone cheering for more.

Judge Suniel Shetty gives them the play button and reaches out to Sanjay, himself, via a video call to witness the performance on stage.

The actor, who was most recently seen in 'Leo', was thrilled by the surprise call and Yuvraj and Yuvansh’s impersonation of 'Munnabhai' and 'Circuit'.

Expressing his eagerness to watch the performance on television, Sanjay exclaimed he’s a huge fan of the two dancers.

Sanjay also gave them 'jaadoo ki pappi' instead of 'jaadoo ki jhappi'.

Talking about the performance, Suniel said: "Maza aaya. You know maine kabhi socha ni tha Sanjay aur Arshad ke alawa koi kar sakta hai Munna bhai aur Circuit lekin inhone bakhubi nibhaya (I enjoyed it. You know, I never thought that anyone other than Sanjay and Arshad could do Munna Bhai and Circuit, but they did it very well)."

'Dance Deewane' airs on Colors.

Tags
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement