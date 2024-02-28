Suniel Shetty Video Calls Sanjay Dutt After Being Floored By 'Dance Deewane' Act

The new episode of 'Dance Deewane' witnessed an electrifying performance of four-year-old Yuvraj Yadav, and five-year-old Yuvansh Sen, enlivening the magic of Sanjay Dutt's iconic movie ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ on the floor.

The dynamic duo donned the looks of Munnabhai (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Arshad Warsi). Their rendition of the evergreen tracks 'Subha Ho Gayi Maamu' and 'M Bole Toh' from the movie left everyone cheering for more.