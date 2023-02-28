Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Suniel Shetty Confirms 'Hera Pheri 3' Is Happening: Look Forward To Being Back On Set With Pareshji & Akki

Suniel Shetty Confirms 'Hera Pheri 3' Is Happening: Look Forward To Being Back On Set With Pareshji & Akki

'Hera Pheri', which was released in 2000, was directed by Priyadarshan. It starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. 

A still from Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.
A still from Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 6:15 pm

Suniel Shetty recently took to his LinkedIn page to reveal details regarding ‘Hera Pheri 3’, as he explained the business of movie-making.

Confirming that the much awaited film is finally on the floors, the actor wrote, “So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji & Akki. Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question! Films are such a huge part of our culture, and yet, not many understand what goes into making a film. Apart from creative challenges, the #businessmodel & needs of the #movie business make it as challenging as any other.”

For the unversed, 'Hera Pheri', which was released in 2000, was directed by Priyadarshan. It starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Over the years, the film has attained a cult status. The second installment 'Phir Hera Pheri' released in 2006, and it also starred Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. 

With his post, Shetty explained the stages of movie-making, and wrote, “The movie business isn’t very different. To explain the entirety of the movie business here would be over simplifying it. But let’s just say having a good script, a set of actors & a director is literally just the start point. There’s the #financing of a movie. It’s usually #studios or #productionhouses, which invest their own #capital. Their teams assess the viability of a project before deciding on the budget.”

Finally revealing how a film is monetised, Shetty mentioned, “#BoxOffice collections, domestic & international, are the primary ones. Success depends on various factors, including the star cast, genre, music & the buzz created. Then come the #TV (satellite) & #OTT (digital) rights, which are a significant % of overall revenue. These deals can be fairly structured at times. Recently these values shot through the roof, but have become more rational off late.”

Shetty started his career with the 1992 film ‘Balwaan’, and was last seen in the 2022 Telugu movie ‘Ghani’.

Art & Entertainment Suniel Shetty Hera Pheri 3 Paresh Rawal Akshay Kumar
