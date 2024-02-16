For the unversed, the first season ends at a point where the police are searching for the killer and somehow Sunil Grover ends up at the wrong place at the wrong time and becomes the prime suspect. He has been referred to as the most loved murder suspect of India. And why so? Well, it’s his way of talking, his body language, his cutesy gestures and above all, his overconfidence about being able to solve the murder mystery which gets him to fall into this soup in the first place. Will he be able to get himself out of it? Well, the second season does come with a lot of promises.