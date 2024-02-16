After a long wait, Sunil Grover starrer ‘Sunflower’ is back with the sequel. Audiences have been eagerly awaiting since a long time for the show to be back as the makers left us all hanging on a cliff. Hopefully with this season, the makers will reveal finally who the murderer is. But there seems to be new twists and new turns in this part as a lot of new characters seems to have been introduced. The new trailer takes you on another rollercoaster journey.
‘Sunflower 2’ sees Adah Sharma enter the society. She seems to be a vital cog in proving to the cops as to who the real murderer is. While in the first part audiences were made to believe that the murder was committed by Mukul Chadda and Sunil Grover was getting falsely accused of the same, but with this new trailer, it seems that the second part will bring in some more people under the radar and audiences will be left for choices as to who is the real murderer.
Check out the trailer right here:
For the unversed, the first season ends at a point where the police are searching for the killer and somehow Sunil Grover ends up at the wrong place at the wrong time and becomes the prime suspect. He has been referred to as the most loved murder suspect of India. And why so? Well, it’s his way of talking, his body language, his cutesy gestures and above all, his overconfidence about being able to solve the murder mystery which gets him to fall into this soup in the first place. Will he be able to get himself out of it? Well, the second season does come with a lot of promises.
Besides the aforementioned stars, the show also has Ranvir Shorey, Ashish Vidyarthi and Girish Kulkarni. ‘Sunflower 2’ is set to premiere on Zee5 on March 1.