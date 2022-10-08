Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Sundar C's 'Coffee With Kadhal' To Hit Screens On November 4

Ace director Sundar C's upcoming family entertainer 'Coffee With Kadhal' will hit the screens on November 4, its makers announced on Friday.

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 12:42 pm

Ace director Sundar C's upcoming family entertainer 'Coffee With Kadhal' will hit the screens on November 4, its makers announced on Friday. 

Initially, the film was expected to release on October 7. However, the makers have now officially announced the film's release date as November 4.

The romantic-comedy with a big star cast revolves around three brothers.

"The film is about three brothers played by Srikanth, Jiiva and Jai. All three brothers have characters that are in stark contrast with one another. While Srikanth is an introvert, Jai plays an extrovert in the film. Jiiva strikes a balance being both an introvert and an extrovert.

"The story is based on their romantic relationships, their family bonds, and the problems that erupt between them," Sundar C had said during the audio and trailer launch of the film.

There are six female leads in the film, which has eight songs in all. Samyuktha, Raiza Wilson, Divyadarshini, Malavika Sharma, Aishwarya Dutta and Amrita Iyer play the female leads. Each of these characters helps the story progress, the director had disclosed earlier.

The film, which has been produced by Sundar's wife Kushbhu's Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media's ACS Arun Kumar, is to be presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

