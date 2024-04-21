Sukhwinder Singh made headlines recently when filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma claimed that the singer had composed the Oscar-winning song ‘Jai Ho’ from ‘Slumdog Millionaire.’ The filmmaker had also claimed that Singh was not credited for his contributions as AR Rahman took the Academy Award home. The comment went viral, and it sparked a debate on social media. In a recent interview, Sukhwinder Singh has come ahead and has refuted the claims made by Ram Gopal Varma.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sukhwinder Singh cleared the air. He said that AR Rahman has composed ‘Jai Ho’ and he has only sung it. He also revealed that the song was originally made for Subhash Ghai’s ‘Yuvvraaj.’ He said, “AR Rahman has composed the song, I have only sung it. Ram Gopal Varma ji koi chhoti hasti toh nahi hain, shayad unhe kuchh galat pata chala hoga (Ram Gopal Varma isn’t a small celeb, he must have had some misinformation). Gulzar Sahab had written this song, and Rahman liked it. Then he composed it in my studio in Juhu, Mumbai. He made Subhash ji (director Subhash Ghai) listen to it. I had not sung the song till that point in time.”
The singer revealed that while Ghai liked the song, he did not want it for ‘Yuvvraaj.’ He revealed that he sang the song for Gulzar and later Rahman had made Danny Boyle listen to it. He continued, “I requested Gulzar Sahab to stay back for 10-15 minutes. He asked why, to which I replied he had written it so well, let me try singing. Naachte kudte maine gaa diya. It was the same ‘Jai Ho’ you listen to today. I sent it across to Rahman Sahab, who in turn made it listen to Danny Boyle, director of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. Rahman also kept his promise and gave another song to Subhash ji for ‘Yuvvraaj’.”
Singh revealed that he recorded ‘Jai Ho’ in thirty minutes.