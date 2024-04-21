The singer revealed that while Ghai liked the song, he did not want it for ‘Yuvvraaj.’ He revealed that he sang the song for Gulzar and later Rahman had made Danny Boyle listen to it. He continued, “I requested Gulzar Sahab to stay back for 10-15 minutes. He asked why, to which I replied he had written it so well, let me try singing. Naachte kudte maine gaa diya. It was the same ‘Jai Ho’ you listen to today. I sent it across to Rahman Sahab, who in turn made it listen to Danny Boyle, director of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. Rahman also kept his promise and gave another song to Subhash ji for ‘Yuvvraaj’.”