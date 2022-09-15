Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sukesh Chandrashekhar 200 Crore Extortion Case: Contradictions In Jacqueline Fernandez's Statements, Says EOW

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police probing the Rs 200 crore extortion case, has found contradictions in the statements of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani, the aide of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez And Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Jacqueline Fernandez And Sukesh Chandrashekhar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 1:04 pm

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police probing the Rs 200 crore extortion case, has found contradictions in the statements of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani, the aide of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

On Wednesday, Fernandez and Irani were grilled for hours and confronted with each other. The police have found contradictions in their statements.

Now, actor Nora Fatehi and Irani will be quizzed again on Thursday and confronted with each other.

"We need to clarify a few things hence we have called Irani and Fatehi again. Today, they will be confronted," said a senior police official.

Fatehi has been claiming that she was unaware of the criminal record of Chandrashekhar.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sukesh Chandrashekhar Conman Sukesh Extortion Case Extortion Extortion Case Extortion Of Money Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez Sukesh Chandrashekhar Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'